Admit it, we've all done some pretty nerdy things in the name of rock and metal fandom. Our love of heavy music has probably led us down a few paths that if we were to take a step back might be considered .... gasp .... nerdy.

Today (Aug. 23), in honor of #NationalFindYourInnerNerdDay, we take a closer look at some of the things that we've likely been guilty of at one time or another.

Below we've listed eight items that seem to fit the bill. Keep a check for each one you've done to see just how much of a rock and/or metal nerd you actually may be.

For instance, have you ever organized your music collection and was it done so in such a manner to highlight your heavy music tastes? How, when and where do you choose to wear the band T-shirt you bought? Have you done so at some place that maybe it was considered bad form?

READ MORE: Rock + Metal Fanbases and Where Their Names Came From

Those are just a couple of the nerdy things we've got in store. So head below and see what else we've considered as our eight nerdy things that rock and metal fans do.

The Eight Nerdiest Things That Rock + Metal Fans Do Sometimes the passion goes way beyond that of the average music fan. See some of the things we do to nerd out on our favorite bands. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire