The Numero Group is the unrivaled archival record label that's dug up the best of the obscure gospel, hip-hop, roots, rock and more music that's been forgotten to time. Now, the imprint will give that same treatment to overlooked '80s Sunset Strip hair and glam metal with a box set called Bound for Hell: On the Sunset Strip.

It features a few bands that longtime metalheads might remember — Armored Saint, Lizzy Borden, Hellion. But it's otherwise packed with dusty hits from several '80s Hollywood metal artists they may not recall, including Stormer, Steeler, Bitch, Witch, L.A. Rocks, Reddi Killowatt, Jaded Lady, Leather Angel, Black 'N Blue and Max Havoc.

Bound for Hell comes on two 12" records or a CD digipak with a full-color book written by Katherine Turman, the author of 2013's Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal. The box set's title comes from Max Havoc's "Bound for Hell," which also acts as a preview of the collection. The Numero Group's Poser Proof Die Hard colored variant comes with a bonus cassette featuring five more songs.

Pre-order Bound for Hell now at this link. Read a summary of the box set from the Numero Group below, followed by a visualizer video for the Max Havoc track and the collection's cover artwork and track listing.

Heavy metal? Glam? Hard rock? Make your own fuckin' call, you poser. We're not gonna do it for you. Bound for Hell is early '80s L.A. rock as it actually was: a California cataclysm of drunk and horny headbangers, dressed in sharp, shiny, leather androgyny and fire, kicking crowds in the teeth to clear the way to that one big shot. Featuring 21 tracks by 21 of the Sunset Strip's most razor-sharp heathens. Available as a 2LP box set with an ephemera-stuffed gatefold and 144-page hardbound book, or a sheer savage CD Wallet, with a 12-panel double-sided poster for those denizens of the compact disc. Drumsticks burned. Hands were severed. Faces bled. Heavy was HELL for a half decade and it was a long, long way down.

Max Havoc, "Bound for Hell" (Visualizer Video)

Bound for Hell: On the Sunset Strip Album Art + Track List

1. Stormer, "Going to the City"

2. L.A. Rocks, "Cocaine"

3. Max Havoc, "Bound for Hell"

4. Jaded Lady, "Rock 'N' Roll Ain't Pretty"

5. Steeler, "Ready to Explode"

6. Lizzy Borden, "No Time To Lose"

7. SIN, "On the Run"

8. Black 'N Blue, "Give 'Em the Old 1, 2, 3"

9. Bitch, "Damnation Alley"

10. Romeo, "Feelin' to Rock"

11. V.V.S.I., "Savage Kind of Girl"

12. Hellion, "Up From The Depths"

13. Angeles, "Blade Of Steel"

14. Knightmare II, "Cold Reception"

15. Witch, "Cinderella (In Black Leather)"

16. Reddi Killowatt, "Liquid Lady"

17. Armored Saint, "Lesson Well Learned"

18. Leather Angel, "We Came to Kill"

19. Rough Cutt, "Take It or Leave It"

20. Lisa Baker, "Fool of Lies"

21, Odin, "Judgement Day"

Bonus Cassette:

1. Black 'N Blue, "Rules Were Made to Be Broken *

2. Lisa Baker, "Every Girl's Got a Fantasy"

3. Stormer, "Driving"

4. Odin, "Midnight Flight"

5. Leather Angel, "Need Your Love"