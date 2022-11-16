Armored Saint Name Fill-In Tour Singer as John Bush Deals With Illness

For their upcoming shows, Armored Saint have revealed that a fill-in vocalist will temporarily take the place of lead singer John Bush as he recovers from an illness. The veteran Los Angeles metal band are currently touring the U.S. with the fellow '80s metal act W.A.S.P. You can get tickets here.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Bush himself explained that the vocalist Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, Watchtower) will be the fill-in. However, Bush is still on the road with Armored Saint and plans to return to the stage soon. (McMaster also recently filled in live for Accept singer Mark Tornillo, as BraveWords reported.)

In his message, Bush says, "The tour has been awesome so far. We've had killer shows with incredible receptions, so we thank you all who've attended. You guys have been amazing! We also want to thank the WASP camp. They have been extremely kind to us throughout the run."

He continues, "Unfortunately, luck has dealt me a gnarly knuckle ball. I came down with an illness and even though it hasn't made me feel bad, it still has infiltrated my nasal and chest area and planted itself. I tried to push through in typical John Bush fashion in Cleveland and Pittsburgh but by doing so I jacked up my pipes and now I sit in Baltimore frustrated and emotionally distraught."

Jason McMaster (Scott Dudelson, Getty Images)

Bush adds, "Luckily, longtime friend and Armored Saint fan Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys/Broken Teeth) is coming to the rescue again. He's already helped Accept earlier this year on tour and now he's stepping into the batter's box for me. I am extremely grateful, and I know he'll kill it!"

He concludes, "I've seen a great doctor and he's got me on the mend and I hope to be onstage soon. I'm out here on the road and I plan on being near the stage in giving my band members my support. Thanks to the fans for your understanding and don't be offended if I don’t talk to you."

See the remaining tour dates below.

John Bush + Armored Saint Statement - Nov. 15, 2022

W.A.S.P. + Armored Saint Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 17 – Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

Nov. 18 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Nov. 19 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn's Peak

Nov. 20 – Glenside, Pa. @ The Keswick

Nov. 23 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Theater

Nov. 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater

Nov. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

Nov. 29 – Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho

Nov. 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

Dec. 2 – St Charles, Ill. @ The Arcada

Dec. 3 – St Charles, Ill. @ The Arcada

Dec. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Dec. 7 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra

Dec. 9 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency