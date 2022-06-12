New Orleans’ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Canceled for Third Straight Year

While many of the festivals that have been put off the last two years are returning in 2022, that won't be the case for New Orleans' annual Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. Festival organizers revealed that they will "take a pause" for 2022.

"Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will take a pause in 2022. Take care of your krewe and follow along on social media for updates," reads a message on the festival website and corresponding social media avenues.

The inaugural Voodoo Fest, as its also referred to, started as a single-day event that took place in New Orleans' City Park, then growing to a two day event in its second year, and a three-day event by 2007. Usually tied to Halloween weekend, the eclectic festival which pulls acts from a variety of genres has become a staple of New Orleans entertainment.

The impact of Hurricane Katrina forced some adjustments to the schedule in 2005, with the festival being partially moved to Memphis where a fundraiser took place along with the music at AutoZone Park, while in New Orleans an undamaged section of Audobon Park was used to host an invitation-only concert for police, firefighters, National Guard, military and others who were vital in relief and rescue efforts.

That was the only significant alteration to the festival's run until 2020 when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the festivities. The 2019 lineup, featuring Guns N' Roses, Post Malone and Beck, was the most recent edition to have been staged at City Park. Tool, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters and Slayer are just some of the acts that have played there over the past decade.

As stated, festival organizers have advised fans to stay tuned to the festival's website and socials for info about a 2023 edition.