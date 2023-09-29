Seven New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 22-28, 2023)

As the year starts to wind down, touring is starting to scale back a bit, but we still have some newly announce tours that are well worth your time.

Legendary acts such as Journey and Stevie Nicks are carrying over their touring into the new year. Plus you've got Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes plotting their U.S. return with a new album and Nonpoint have booked some year-end touring with (hed) p.e. and others.

You've also got August Burns Red revealing their annual "Christmas Burns Red" shows and plenty more specialty gigs to check out.

So see what this past week has provided and let us know which shows you'll be checking out.

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

frank carter and the rattlesnakes, man of the hour YouTube: Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes loading...

Support Act: None Listed.

Notes: Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes will release their Dark Rainbow album on Jan. 26. Dates in the U.K., Europe and Australia will precede the band's North American run.

Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/frank-carter-the-rattlesnakes-tickets/artist/2128330?irgwc=1&clickid=TDc3%3AO3IExyITeX2IqWvR2yDUkFRKXRJQS2sWI0&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_2862475&impradid=2862475&REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat2862475&wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_2862475&utm_source=2862475-NME%20Networks%20Media%20Limited&impradname=NME%20Networks%20Media%20Limited&utm_medium=affiliate&ircid=4272

May 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

May 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean

May 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Foundry

May 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

May 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Atlantis

Chrome Waves

chrome waves Photo by Mike Destefano loading...

Support Act: Black Cross Hotel

Notes: The group is currently promoting their single, "Father, I Wait."

Nov. 30 - Madison, Wis. @ The Annex

Dec. 01 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ The White Rock Lounge

Dec. 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Livewire

Dec. 03 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle

Dec. 13 - Little Rock, Ark. @ White Water Tavern

Dec. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Dec. 15 - San Antonio, Texas @ Hi-Tones

Dec. 16 - Houston, Texas @ 1810 Ojeman

Dec. 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Siberia

Journey

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: Toto

Notes: The two acts, who toured together earlier this year, will carry it over into 2024

Ticketing Info: https://journeymusic.com/#tour

Feb. 9 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb. 12 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

Feb. 14 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 15 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Feb. 17 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Feb. 18 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 21 - Providence, R.I. @ Amica Mutual Pavilion

Feb. 22 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

Feb. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 26 - Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center

Feb. 28 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center

Feb. 29 - Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument

March 2 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

March 4 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

March 7 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 9 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

March 10 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

March 13 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

March 15 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

March 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

March 21 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

March 22 - Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

April 15 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

April 16 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 19 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Memorial Coliseum

April 20 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

April 23 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

April 26 - Norfolk, Va. @ Scope Arena

April 27 - Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 29 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Total Mortgage Arena

READ MORE: Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2023 (So Far)

King Buffalo

king buffalo, mammoth YouTube: King Buffalo loading...

Support Act: Handsome Jack (Dec. 6-9), Rezn (Dec. 30-Jan. 20)

Ticketing Info: https://kingbuffalo.com/

Dec. 6 - Portland, Maine @ House of Music

Dec. 7 - Portsmouth, N.H. @ 3S Artspace

Dec. 8 - Fairfield, Ct. @ The Warehouse

Dec. 9 - Providence, R.I. @ FETE Lounge

Dec. 30 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Jan. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird

Jan. 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Jan. 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Pyramid Scheme

Jan. 16 - Davenport, Iowa @ Raccoon Motel

Jan. 17 - Bloomington, Ind. @ Bishop Bar

Jan. 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Whirling Tiger

Jan. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Woodward Theatre

Jan. 20 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups

Stevie Nicks

stevie nicks Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Info: https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ91712s0/stevie-nicks-events

Feb. 10 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Mark G Etess Arena+

Feb. 14 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena+

Feb. 21 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

Feb. 24 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live ^+

Feb. 28 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center+

March 03 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center+

March 06 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena+

March 09 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium*

+ On Sale Sept. 29th

^ Not a Live Nation Date

* With Billy Joel

Nonpoint

Photo by Francesca Ludikar Photo by Francesca Ludikar loading...

Support Act: (hed) p.e., Sumo Cyco + Vrsty

Notes: "The Million Watts" tour is named after the third single from Nonpoint's Heartless EP.

Ticketing Info: https://nonpointstore.com/pages/tour-dates

Dec. 1 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC on Herr

Dec. 2 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

Dec. 3 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wallys

Dec. 5 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes

Dec. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace

Dec. 8 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

Dec. 9 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

Dec. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Dec. 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Dec. 14 - Angola, Ind. @ Eclectic Room

Dec. 15 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

U.D.O.

u.d.o. Photo by Martin Häusler loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Info: https://www.national-acts.com/UDO

Nov. 03 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar and Grill

Nov. 04 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall

Nov. 05 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Nov. 08 - Jefferson, La. @ The Southport Music Hall

Nov. 09 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop

Nov. 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ Royal Oaks Event Center

Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Nov. 15 - Glendale, Ariz. @ The 44

Nov. 16 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey A Go Go

Nov. 17 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

Nov. 18 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Stages

Nov. 20 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Nov. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ The Rick House

Nov. 24 - McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen

Nov. 25 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 26 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs

Nov. 28 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

Nov. 29 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Electroniques

Nov. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace

Dec. 01 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge

Dec. 03 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

Dec. 04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall

Dec. 07 - Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City Music Hall

Also of Note:

Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images loading...

* 3Teeth may not have had a very big presence in 2023, but the band is ending the year on a high note. They'll play their only 2023 performance at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on Dec. 29. This comes as the band just released their first album in four years, with EndEx out now.

Ticketing Info: https://3teeth.org

* It's that time of year again. August Burns Red have announced their annual "Christmas Burns Red" shows. They will take place Dec. 8 and 9 at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The first night finds the band playing their Rescue & Restore album in full, while joined by a support lineup of Texas in July, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, Crystal Lake and Once Nothing. The second night features a 20th anniversary set from the band, with support from Between the Buried and Me (performing Colors in full), Kublai Khan, Galactic Empire, Signs of the Swarm and Kaonashi.

Ticketing Info: https://christmasburnsred.com

* Looking to travel? Might we suggest Bergen, Norway's Beyond the Gates Festival, which just announced the first batch of bands playing next year's event July 31-Aug. 3. Metal lovers will get to check out Behemoth, Satyricon, Watain, Venom, Trelldom, Vreid, Djevel, Cult of Fire, Dødheimsgard, Darkspace and Manbryne, with more acts still to be announced.

Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.no

* Haste the Day just announced a pair of December shows, both taking place in California. Emery and The Almost will support on shows Dec. 1 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California and Dec. 2 at the House of Blues in San Diego, California.

Ticketing Info: Santa Ana (https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/09005F34E865581C) and San Diego (https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A005F34F5BA4A5D)

* The 2024 ShipRocked Cruise just got a lot more rocking. Fire From the Gods, Fury in Few, Hot Crazy, Luna Aura, Point North, Sleep Theory and Them Dirty Roses, along with featured performer Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin are among the new additions to the 2024 event. They join the previously announced I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Code Orange, Badflower, a special solo performance from Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect. The ship sets sail Feb. 4 out of Miami, hitting Bimini, Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman along the way before returning to port on Feb. 10.

Ticketing Info: https://www.shiprocked.com