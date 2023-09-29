Seven New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 22-28, 2023)
As the year starts to wind down, touring is starting to scale back a bit, but we still have some newly announce tours that are well worth your time.
Legendary acts such as Journey and Stevie Nicks are carrying over their touring into the new year. Plus you've got Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes plotting their U.S. return with a new album and Nonpoint have booked some year-end touring with (hed) p.e. and others.
You've also got August Burns Red revealing their annual "Christmas Burns Red" shows and plenty more specialty gigs to check out.
So see what this past week has provided and let us know which shows you'll be checking out.
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes
Support Act: None Listed.
Notes: Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes will release their Dark Rainbow album on Jan. 26. Dates in the U.K., Europe and Australia will precede the band's North American run.
Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/frank-carter-the-rattlesnakes-tickets/artist/2128330?irgwc=1&clickid=TDc3%3AO3IExyITeX2IqWvR2yDUkFRKXRJQS2sWI0&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_2862475&impradid=2862475&REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat2862475&wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_2862475&utm_source=2862475-NME%20Networks%20Media%20Limited&impradname=NME%20Networks%20Media%20Limited&utm_medium=affiliate&ircid=4272
May 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
May 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean
May 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Foundry
May 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
May 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Atlantis
Chrome Waves
Support Act: Black Cross Hotel
Notes: The group is currently promoting their single, "Father, I Wait."
Nov. 30 - Madison, Wis. @ The Annex
Dec. 01 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ The White Rock Lounge
Dec. 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Livewire
Dec. 03 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle
Dec. 13 - Little Rock, Ark. @ White Water Tavern
Dec. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
Dec. 15 - San Antonio, Texas @ Hi-Tones
Dec. 16 - Houston, Texas @ 1810 Ojeman
Dec. 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Siberia
Journey
Support Act: Toto
Notes: The two acts, who toured together earlier this year, will carry it over into 2024
Ticketing Info: https://journeymusic.com/#tour
Feb. 9 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb. 12 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena
Feb. 14 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb. 15 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Feb. 17 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Feb. 18 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 21 - Providence, R.I. @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
Feb. 22 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena
Feb. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 26 - Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center
Feb. 28 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center
Feb. 29 - Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument
March 2 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
March 4 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
March 7 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 9 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
March 10 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
March 13 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
March 15 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
March 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
March 21 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
March 22 - Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
April 15 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
April 16 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
April 19 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Memorial Coliseum
April 20 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
April 23 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
April 26 - Norfolk, Va. @ Scope Arena
April 27 - Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
April 29 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Total Mortgage Arena
READ MORE: Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2023 (So Far)
King Buffalo
Support Act: Handsome Jack (Dec. 6-9), Rezn (Dec. 30-Jan. 20)
Ticketing Info: https://kingbuffalo.com/
Dec. 6 - Portland, Maine @ House of Music
Dec. 7 - Portsmouth, N.H. @ 3S Artspace
Dec. 8 - Fairfield, Ct. @ The Warehouse
Dec. 9 - Providence, R.I. @ FETE Lounge
Dec. 30 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Jan. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird
Jan. 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
Jan. 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Pyramid Scheme
Jan. 16 - Davenport, Iowa @ Raccoon Motel
Jan. 17 - Bloomington, Ind. @ Bishop Bar
Jan. 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Whirling Tiger
Jan. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Woodward Theatre
Jan. 20 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups
Stevie Nicks
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Info: https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ91712s0/stevie-nicks-events
Feb. 10 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Mark G Etess Arena+
Feb. 14 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena+
Feb. 21 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena+
Feb. 24 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live ^+
Feb. 28 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center+
March 03 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center+
March 06 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena+
March 09 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium*
+ On Sale Sept. 29th
^ Not a Live Nation Date
* With Billy Joel
Nonpoint
Support Act: (hed) p.e., Sumo Cyco + Vrsty
Notes: "The Million Watts" tour is named after the third single from Nonpoint's Heartless EP.
Ticketing Info: https://nonpointstore.com/pages/tour-dates
Dec. 1 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC on Herr
Dec. 2 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground
Dec. 3 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wallys
Dec. 5 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes
Dec. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace
Dec. 8 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
Dec. 9 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre
Dec. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
Dec. 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Dec. 14 - Angola, Ind. @ Eclectic Room
Dec. 15 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
U.D.O.
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Info: https://www.national-acts.com/UDO
Nov. 03 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar and Grill
Nov. 04 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall
Nov. 05 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Nov. 08 - Jefferson, La. @ The Southport Music Hall
Nov. 09 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop
Nov. 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ Royal Oaks Event Center
Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Nov. 15 - Glendale, Ariz. @ The 44
Nov. 16 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey A Go Go
Nov. 17 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge
Nov. 18 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Stages
Nov. 20 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Nov. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ The Rick House
Nov. 24 - McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen
Nov. 25 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Nov. 26 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs
Nov. 28 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey
Nov. 29 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Electroniques
Nov. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace
Dec. 01 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge
Dec. 03 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
Dec. 04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall
Dec. 07 - Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City Music Hall
Also of Note:
* 3Teeth may not have had a very big presence in 2023, but the band is ending the year on a high note. They'll play their only 2023 performance at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on Dec. 29. This comes as the band just released their first album in four years, with EndEx out now.
Ticketing Info: https://3teeth.org
* It's that time of year again. August Burns Red have announced their annual "Christmas Burns Red" shows. They will take place Dec. 8 and 9 at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The first night finds the band playing their Rescue & Restore album in full, while joined by a support lineup of Texas in July, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, Crystal Lake and Once Nothing. The second night features a 20th anniversary set from the band, with support from Between the Buried and Me (performing Colors in full), Kublai Khan, Galactic Empire, Signs of the Swarm and Kaonashi.
Ticketing Info: https://christmasburnsred.com
* Looking to travel? Might we suggest Bergen, Norway's Beyond the Gates Festival, which just announced the first batch of bands playing next year's event July 31-Aug. 3. Metal lovers will get to check out Behemoth, Satyricon, Watain, Venom, Trelldom, Vreid, Djevel, Cult of Fire, Dødheimsgard, Darkspace and Manbryne, with more acts still to be announced.
Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.no
* Haste the Day just announced a pair of December shows, both taking place in California. Emery and The Almost will support on shows Dec. 1 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California and Dec. 2 at the House of Blues in San Diego, California.
Ticketing Info: Santa Ana (https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/09005F34E865581C) and San Diego (https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A005F34F5BA4A5D)
* The 2024 ShipRocked Cruise just got a lot more rocking. Fire From the Gods, Fury in Few, Hot Crazy, Luna Aura, Point North, Sleep Theory and Them Dirty Roses, along with featured performer Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin are among the new additions to the 2024 event. They join the previously announced I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Highly Suspect, Code Orange, Badflower, a special solo performance from Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect. The ship sets sail Feb. 4 out of Miami, hitting Bimini, Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman along the way before returning to port on Feb. 10.
Ticketing Info: https://www.shiprocked.com