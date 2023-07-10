Nickelback will be storming North America this summer, and if you haven’t snagged your tickets yet (or even if you have and seeing them once just isn’t enough) then this is how we remind you of who you really are. That’s right, we're giving you the chance to win a trip for two to see Nickelback on the Get Rollin' Tour 2023 in Austin Texas.

Don’t be left wondering "What would you be doin' back in those days?" and enter for your chance to win a trip of a lifetime to see Nickelback live in Austin!

Here's What You Could Win

Two tickets to see Nickelback on the 'Get Rollin' Tour' with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on September 23, 2023

Two meet & greet passes

Roundtrip airfare for two to Austin, Texas

Two-night hotel stay

Two commemorative tour t-shirts

$500 spending money

Here's How You Can Get In To Win

Listen on weekdays for the code word you need to enter below in the 8 pm hour during Loudwire Nights. You can also follow the prompts to get social with us--the more you like, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, July 31, 2023. Prize is provided by BMG.*

