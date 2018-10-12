Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage stars in the new horror film Mandy. The actor took inspiration for his role from Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine and Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose. Watch the bloody trailer in the player above.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Cage explains, “For me, all art is inspired by music on some level. Even when I come up with ways of speaking dialogue it has a musical intent to it.”

He adds, “There’s one example in ‘Mandy’ where I say, ‘Did you rip my shirt?’ I knew I was going to go there with the melody and vocalization, and even though I’m a ‘film person’ and not a singer, I can still hear some of the dialogue as if I’m singing, almost like a metal singer.” Cage says, “To me, the voice is very gravelly and goes almost operatic, from a growl to a scream, which is metal all over.”

Cage continues, “I think there is some influence there, from Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, or sometimes Axl Rose’s vocalizations come into the process by virtue of osmosis, by being around it.”

Mandy was directed by Panos Cosmatos and stars Cage as ‘Red Miller’ – a man out for vengeance after the murder of his girlfriend. It’s in theaters now.

The October issue of Metal Hammer is on newsstands now. In addition to the Nicolas Cage interview, it also features Kirk Hammett’s guide to essential horror movies and Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth interviews Doug "Pinhead" Bradley, from the Hellraiser film franchise.

