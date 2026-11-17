An unsigned nu-metal band that doesn't even have a Wikipedia page has achieved a rare Billboard rock chart feat.

Ninth Key's song "Happy Feels Like" currently sit atop Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart after landing at No. 2 the previous week, behind Motionless in White. They are only the second unsigned band to reach this milestone.

The first act to to reach no. 1 on this particular Billboard rock chart was Dirty Honey in 2019.

Who is Ninth Key?

Ninth Key consists of Ekoh and Lo Spirit (aka Joshua Landry). The duo has yet to release a full album, but they have been gaining significant attention for their singles in recent months.

Their sound is Linkin Park-coded, landing somewhere between nu-metal and alternative rock. "Happy Feels Like," Ninth Key's second single, was released in July before reaching the top spot on Billboard's mainstream rock chart this week.

WATCH: Ninth Key, 'Happy Feels Like'

READ MORE: Ninth Key's Ekoh + Lo Spirit Open Up About Band's Fast Success, New Music + More - Inteview

In addition to performing as part of Ninth Key, Landry has also spent considerable time in the music industry as a songwriter and producer for other artists.

"I was in and out of bands in high school and in my 20s, but most of the time between 16 and 27, I was producing and writing for other artists," Landry said during an appearance on Loudwire Nights earlier this month.

Landry's credits include work with Motionless in White, Papa Roach and The Funeral Portrait.

How Ninth Key Responded to Rare Billboard Chart Achievement

When reached for comment by Loudwire, Ninth Key provided the following statement:

“We are incredibly grateful for the fans who have shown us support throughout the years, both in our individual endeavors and in the creation of Ninth Key. It feels immensely validating getting this #1 on our own despite the rolodex of industry goblins telling us that we couldn’t do it without them. We didn’t need a record label. We didn’t need 29 writers. We just needed the belief in each other and the support of our fans.”

Both members of Ninth Key also posted about the achievement on social media after the latest Billboard charts became public earlier today. They described their operation as being nothing more than a "small indie team."

"This isn't just a win for us, it's proof of the power fans hold and a win for independent artists everywhere."

What's Next for Ninth Key

Ninth Key have one final date in 2026, a sold out headlining show at The Echo in Los Angeles on Nov. 22. They will return to the road in 2027 with headlining tour beginning in Omaha, Neb. on March 19.

After that, you can catch them opening for Papa Roach and Ice Nine Kills at one of the dates below.

Live Nation papa roach 2027 tour admat

A full list of tour dates is available on Ninth Key's website.

Keep reading for a look back at the No. 1 rock and metal albums through the years.