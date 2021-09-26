Nonpoint has covered Prince and the Revolution's "When Doves Cry," and it's got the seal of approval from Prince's bandmates.

The track was originally released in 1984 by Prince and the Revolution, and now Nonpoint has offered a more metallic take on the classic.

Check out Nonpoint's cover below:

And here's Prince and the Revolution's original:

Revolution member Dr. Fink has reacted to Nonpoint's cover, saying "I just listened to Doves and thought it was great!"

"Nonpoint's revision of "When Doves Cry" by Prince and the Revolution rocks like a champion bullfighter slaying a prized bull!" he added.

Speaking about their cover, Nonpoint vocalist Elias Soriano commented:

“Our fans throughout the years have always had a quiet romance with the songs we like to cover. Seeing that our biggest showing in that category, our cover of Phil Collins ‘In The Air Tonight,’ was a suggestion from a friend and fan of the band, we thought it only fitting we let all our fans have a chance to throw their hats in the ring this time. So in the middle of a global pandemic, we threw up a bracket style voting tournament with a list of contenders from Metallica to DMX.

"As fans voted over a few weeks, it was exciting to watch it go from 16 songs to the final two, Metallica’s - Nothing Else Matters vs Prince’s - When Doves Cry. When they chose Prince, the real work began. We went through version after version. We knew we had to do it justice in the biggest way we could as tribute to Prince and still make it Nonpoint. I’m happy to report from initial response among the few who have heard it is exciting and we look forward to our fans singing it for years to come.”

Nonpoint's most recent album, X, was released in 2018.

