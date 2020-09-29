Nuclear Power Trio are a brand new instrumental shred band in which world leaders Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and King Jung-Un have united. Of course, it's really just some mystery musicians parading around in suits and masks, poking fun at this tumultuous political climate with the insanely catchy song "A Clear and Present Rager."

It's the title track from the group's debut EP, which will be out Oct. 30 on Metal Blade and when we say that it slaps, we really mean — Putin is an absolute monster on the bass, laying down some slap-heavy funk passages.

Meanwhile, Trump showcases his proficiency on an eight-string guitar, exercising restraint as he's careful to add tactful lead embellishments without ever coming across as over-indulgent or trying to outshine his peers, Putin and drummer Kim Jung-Un.

Watch the outlandish music video for "A Clear and Present Rager" further down the page.

The EP was recorded at Flatline Audio in Denver, Colorado with Dave Otero. Trump, speaking about the band's formation and recording session, offered, "Frankly, a lot of power trio recordings are just pathetic. We thought about records we all liked sonically and kept coming back to Cattle Decapitation, so it was terrific that Dave had us all out to beautiful Colorado to golf and record."

On paper, it would appear that a union of these three political forces would result in abject disaster and Trump admitted that it wasn't easy for everyone to agree on a style at first.

"I was really being tough. There's maybe no one tougher than me - everyone knows it - and it was shocking, just hugely shocking, when we would go back and forth on what we wanted our music to be like, that we fell in love," added the U.S. President when reflecting on his early conversations with Kim Jong-Un. "When I heard him play the drums for the first time, I said, Now here's a tremendous drummer. My hands are above-average sized, I assure you, and can reach many frets on the guitar. I need complementary talent on the drums. Kim is that talent, and we have a fantastic chemistry."

We had candid and meaningful talks with Putin on how to unite our three great nations as a means to unite the world. We determined that a band was the correct path of virtue," stated Kim Jung-Un in a press release, which also noted he was "rubbing a [REDACTED BY NORTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT]" at the time the quote was provided.

Heaping praise unto Putin's skills, the North Korean Supreme Leader. "His bass playing reminds me of the way [Michael] Jordan played ball: delightfully selfish, uncompromising in his greatness."

Riding shirtless on a white horse, Russia's President explained, "Everything will probably never be good for people, but we have to try, because I truly believe in the power of music. Do you see my heart? [taps his chest] I play from here."

Nuclear Power Trio's mission is world peace. Maybe if you place your pre-order here, peace will come sooner than later.

The band's press secretary, Kaylee McEnema (a play on current White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany), will also be interview by Allegaeon's Riley McShane on Metal Blade's "Live Series" on Sept. 30 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 9PM CET. Watch on Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Periscope.

Nuclear Power Trio, "A Clear and Present Rager" Music Video

Nuclear Power Trio, A Clear and Present Rager

Metal Blade