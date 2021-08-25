Overkill to Release ‘The Atlantic Years 1986 – 1994′ Vinyl + CD Box Set

Thrash legends Overkill have just announced The Atlantic Years 1986 - 1994, a six-album retrospective box set that will be issued with vinyl and CD options on Oct. 29.

The band was formed in 1980 in Old Bridge, New Jersey and cut their teeth onstage and honed their songwriting chops over the next few years before debuting with Feel the Fire in 1985 on Megaforce Records, the same label that signed Metallica and released their first two albums.

Over the course of their following four records, Overkill remained with Megaforce, but co-released Taking Over (1987), Under the Influence (1988), The Years of Decay (1989) and Horroscope (1991) in partnership with Atlantic Records. It was Atlantic that the band exclusively partnered with soon after, with I Hear Black (1993) and W.F.O. (1994) representing the last to be released under Atlantic.

All of those albums mentioned directly above have now been packaged in one box set, uniting a great deal of Overkill's best and most successful material. The records all underwent a half-speed mastering to enhance dynamic range with the vinyl being of the heavy-weighted 180 gram variant.

Pre-order your copy here and view a photo of the box set below and watch a preview trailer further down the page.

Meanwhile, Overkill have been hard at work on what will be their 20th studio album and successor to 2019's The Wings of War.

Overkill, The Atlantic Years 1986 - 1994 Box Set: Photos + Details

Atlantic Records

Box Set Includes the Following Albums

Taking Over

Under the Influence

The Years of Decay

Horrorscope

I Hear Black

W.F.O.

Overkill, The Atlantic Years 1986 - 1994 Box Set Trailer