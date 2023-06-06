Overkill have booked a U.S. tour in support of their new album, Scorched, bringing along old school thrashers Exhorder and Heathen.

Overkill frontman Bobby Blitz exclaims, "Hey 'killers, the time has come to hit the road in the US of A! July the 13th starts the salvo in San Fran and we will be rolling down the west coast to L.A., across Rt10 east to Florida then up the east coast and back home. Been a long time kids! Keep your eyes open, and get Scorched! Cya on the R.O.A.D.!"

"Rolling with Overkill is always nothing short of a family affair, but add Heathen and us to the mix too and it’s like a family vacation! We can’t wait to tear up the States with our family," adds Exhorder vocalist Kyle Thomas.

We are absolutely stoked to continue this killer tour package with our friends in Overkill and Exhorder and look forward to bringing it to the United States," comment Heathen, "We'll see you in the pit!"

The 16-date run will stretch from July 13 through July 30. View the complete list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale on June 9 at 10AM local time at this location.

Overkill 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Exhorder + Heathen

July 13 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Hall

July 14 — Anaheim, Calif. @ The Grove

July 15 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ 24 Oxford (Virgin Hotel)

July 16 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

July 18 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

July 19 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

July 20 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

July 21 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

July 22 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

July 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ House Of Blues

July 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

July 26 — Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore

July 27 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

July 28 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

July 29 — Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

July 30 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

