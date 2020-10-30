We may be wrapping up Rocktober, but Christmas will be here before you know it and several rock acts have gotten in the holiday spirit a little early. P.O.D. and Crobot will lead the Mascot Records Christmas Rocks EP, spreading good tidings and rockings for all.

P.O.D. kick things off with "Christmas Lullaby." Guitarist Marcos Curiel says, “'Christmas Lullaby' Inspires me, gives me hope during these uncertain times. It’s a positive, beautiful, Christmas vibration. Thought provoking and heart felt. It resonates from Southtown, San Diego, all the way to the North Pole." Take a listen below.

Crobot also have a holiday song to preview, rocking up their version of "What Child Is This?" The group says, "With such a rippin' roster of awesome bands, Mascot has brought us all together to help put you in the Christmas spirit! So put a bow on it and slide it under the tree! Santa, we won't forget to leave some riffs next to your cookies. Merry Riffmas, Beardos!"

And that's just the start with Black Stone Cherry, 10 Years, Otherwise, Dragged Under and Ayeron all chipping in holiday songs for the Christmas Rocks EP. Stay tuned as more songs will be revealed in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 27 street date for this collection.

Christmas Rocks EP Track Listing

P.O.D., "Christmas Lullaby"

Otherwise, "Run Rudolph Run"

10 Years, "Silent Night"

Black Stone Cherry, "Blue Christmas"

Dragged Under, "This Holiday"

Crobot, "What Child Is This?"

Ayeron, "The Last Day of War and the First Day of Peace"