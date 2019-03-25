Papa Roach are elevating their 2019 plans. The band just added six more dates to their summer headlining tour, while also revealing a brand new video for their single "Elevate."

The clip, seen above, features the band performing in a darkened room often silhouetted by piercing bright lights. Meanwhile, the narrative portion of the clip centers on a young woman walking the streets who seemingly has a supernatural ability while those around her seem to have dropped like flies. Watch as she levitates and elevates in the video above.

As for Papa Roach's summer tour, it was previously announced that they would be hitting the road with Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves this summer. However, six more stops have been added to the "Who Do You Trust?" run, with fans in Bethlehem, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles getting new shows.

The band's "Who Do You Trust?" tour kicks off July 27 in Dallas and wraps just over a month later in Las Vegas on Sept. 1. See the new dates bolded within the tour itinerary below. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale this Friday (March 29) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. There will also be a Citi Private Pass program pre-sale starting this Wednesday (March 27) at 10AM local time in each market.

Papa Roach 2019 "Who Do You Trust?" Summer Tour

July 27 – Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom*

July 28 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Center*^

July 30 – San Antonio, Texas @ Sunken Gardens Amphitheater*^+

Aug. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Roxy*^

Aug. 4 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater*^

Aug. 7 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Metropolitan Opera House*

Aug. 9 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage*^

Aug 13 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center*^

Aug. 16 – Detroit, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheater*^

Aug 18 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*^

Aug. 20 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live*^

Aug 21 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*^

Aug. 23 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom*^

Aug. 27 – Denver Colo. @ The Fillmore*^

Aug. 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center*+

Aug. 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre*^

Aug. 31 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium*^

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Downtown Event Center*^

+not a Live Nation date

w/Asking Alexandria*

w/Bad Wolves^