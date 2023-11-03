Even though Papa Roach's 11th studio album, Ego Trip, has been out for a year-and-a-half, the band is still making waves with it, most recently with the release of their new single, "Leave a Light On." On Loudwire Nights Thursday (Nov. 2), frontman Jacoby Shaddix dove deep into the powerful track.

"As we've grown as a band, obviously we take fans on a journey," he told host Chuck Armstrong. "When we were making Ego Trip, we wanted everything to be extreme and so when it came time to write this track, we knew we needed to strip it back and just be as raw and real as possible."

Shaddix told a story about playing the song for his friend who started crying the first time he heard it.

"It's so different than anything we've ever done and to get that type of reaction ... I played it for my brother-in-law, same reaction. It just strikes a chord, man. It's about being there for the people that you love."

Papa Roach Connects With Fans Through Heavy Topics

Heavy topics are nothing new for Papa Roach. On their second studio album, the nu-metal-defining Infest, Papa Roach explored many significant themes, from suicide and broken homes to violence and crime. Shaddix shared that because of the band's focus on these kinds of themes, they've heard incredible stories from their fans over the years.

"It wasn't anything that we had set out to do in the beginning, but then we realized, people are inspired by this," he admitted. "There's a message of hope in there that people are connecting with."

READ MORE: Tyler Connolly Reveals Struggle He Faces When He Writes New Music

With "Leave a Light On," Shaddix and his bandmates have taken that message of hope beyond the recorded track. When they were touring this fall, they paused their live show to air a PSA for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention. Following that, they gave fans an unforgettable experience with a raw, intimate performance of the song.

"I'm a firm believer that service to others is the highest calling and it's a way that I've tried to live my life. Do I hit that mark all the time? No, I fall short ... I wanted to make a really poignant message and get through to people. There is help out there for people that struggle. The message of this song is being there for somebody that you love, no matter what."

What Else Did Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like touring with Shinedown and Spiritbox on the Revolutions Live fall tour

Why he considers himself "Daddy AF"

What 2024 has in store for Papa Roach: "There are a lot of exciting things next year — we got a book in the bag."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Learn about suicide, how you can help prevent it and resources for those affected at the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.

Jacoby Shaddix joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Nov. 2; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Stream Ego Trip at this location.

How 15 Nu-Metal Musicians Felt About Being Called 'Nu Metal' They should own it.