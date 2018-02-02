In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 2, 2018:

- For those who didn't have an Apple Music account, Papa Roach's "Born for Greatness" video is now widely available and you can see it in the player above. The clip features Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham, Jen Bricker and Jean Sok -- three individuals who refuse to let their physical challenges limit them in any way. "This video is to showcase to the world that no matter your struggle and/or adversity, you are born for greatness," says Jacoby Shaddix. Watch the clip above.

- Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary will apparently come with a new book. Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book created in collaboration with members of the band, featuring photos of the group on and offstage and in the studio. The book is expected to arrive in October and pre-orders are now available here. The book news comes on the heels of plans to release a newly remastered reissue of How the West Was Won on March 23.

- The Bronx, who recently announced their spring tour plans, have now released a new video for "Night Drop at the Glue Factory." The high energy song comes with a visual showcasing the frenetic vibe of the band's live show. Take a look here. Their tour starts March 31 in Portland, Ore.

- The ReAktion are having a bit of fun with their new video for "S.T.A.R.S." The clip finds the band playing blindfolded, experimenting with fire and generally making fun of each other. Catch the clip for "S.T.A.R.S." here. You can find the song on their Similitude album.

- Kobra and the Lotus have locked in an April 27 street date for their Prevail II album, the sequel to their previously released Prevail I. Pre-order details can be found here and the band will hit the road supporting Texas Hippie Coalition in late April, May and June. Dates can be found here.

- Up and coming rockers To Whom It May have released a road-based video for their new song "Signal Fire" that takes you from the trip to the venue to the stage. Watch the clip here. The band just finished dates with 10 Years. Stay up on their touring here.

- Get your clap on! Japan's Man With a Mission are back with the brand new song and video for "Freak It!," with an assist from the Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra. The track has also been chosen as the official song of the Japan Sunwolves Super Rugby team. Watch the video here.

- Love 'em or hate 'em, Emmure aren't going anywhere, nor do they care what you think about them. The group released their new "Natural Born Killers" video that shows them tearing up multiple live performances. Watch it here.