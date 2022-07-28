10 Best Rock + Metal Songs That Don’t Have a Chorus

Years ago, it was virtually inconceivable for mainstream music to lack a chorus since most listeners anticipated singing along with hooky central motifs in-between verses, bridges, pre-choruses and other sections.

Of course, times change and so do the conventions of songwriting, especially when it comes to subgenres such as art rock, progressive metal and the like. Over the past few decades, countless artists have subverted expectations by structuring their songs differently, resulting in experimental takes on how those components intersect.

Or, as the 10 awesome tunes below demonstrate, sometimes artists forgo the chorus entirely. That’s not to say that they don’t have catchy refrains or other recurring passages, but technically, these tracks circumvent the norm in simple or sophisticated ways.