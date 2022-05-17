Falling in Reverse and Papa Roach are teaming up this summer on a monster of a tour. Dubbed the "Rockzilla" summer tour, the trek will also feature well established rock bands Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves in the supporting slots.

The tour gets underway July 27 at the Bold Point Pavilion in East Providence, R.I., with dates booked in 24 cities across the U.S. before coming to a conclusion on Aug. 31 at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. See all of the cities, dates and venues listed below.

"We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal lineup," says Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke. "Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember."

"We're thrilled to bring an absolutely packed lineup — an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer," shares Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix. "We haven't been to some of these cities in a long time...Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!"

Papa Roach are currently touring in support of their recently released Ego Trip album, while Falling in Reverse issued the song "Zombified" earlier this year in advance of a new EP. Hollywood Undead have released the singles "Chaos" and "Wild in the Streets" already this year in anticipation of a new album, while Bad Wolves dropped their Dear Monsters album last year featuring their new vocalist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz.

The general public on sale is this Friday (May 20) at 10AM local time, though there are various pre-sales starting today at 12N ET. Check here for tickets.

Papa Roach / Falling in Reverse / Hollywood Undead / Bad Wolves Tour Dates

July 27 — East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug. 2 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Aug. 3 — Middletown, N.Y. @ Summerstage At OCFS

Aug. 4 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

Aug. 6 — Bay City, Mich. @ Veteran's Memorial Park

Aug. 7 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre

Aug. 9 — Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug. 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

Aug. 13 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage

Aug. 14 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park

Aug. 16 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Aug. 19 — Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug. 21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 — Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheater

Aug. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug. 27 — El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Aug. 29 — Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amp

Aug. 30 — Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

