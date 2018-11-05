LL Cool J may be credited with the song "Goin' Back to Cali," but that sage piece of musical wisdom will also apply to Papa Roach this January. The band just announced a five-date California trek to kick off the new year, with the group playing more intimate venues for their home state fans.

At the heart of this run is a three-night stand in Los Angeles at the Roxy sponsored by SiriusXM on Jan. 22, 23 and 24. The group will also play dates in San Francisco (Jan. 19, Regency Ballroom) and Sacramento (Jan. 18, Ace of Spades) during the five-date run, which was lined up so the band could celebrate the completion and promotion of their forthcoming tenth studio album.

Jacoby Shaddix says, "Its been so long since we’ve done some real intimate shows like this in California – since 2009 in fact. We cant wait to show our California fans a bit of love they deserve. Sacto, SF, LA, they’re all in for a treat.”

Tickets for these special dates will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 9). For more information on tickets and all of the band's scheduled shows, be sure to visit their website.

