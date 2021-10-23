That Time Foo Fighters’ Pat Smear Went to the Mall With the Spice Girls

Watch Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear go shopping with the Spice Girls in this throwback video from 1997.

Pat Smear was a touring guitarist for Nirvana and once he heard some of Dave Grohl's tapes, he went on to become a part of the Foo Fighters, as well. This throwback video from 1997 shows the guitarist going to the mall with the Spice Girls to celebrate the release of their second album Spiceworld.

Pat Smear hosted "House of Style" on MTV, which was all about fashion and his first 'House of Style' adventure was all about The Spice Girls. The Spice Girls and Pat Smear walk around Newport Centre Mall in New Jersey discussing fashion trends and trying out makeup.

Mel B (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) weren't present, but Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Mel C (Sporty Spice) were there to answer Pat Smear's questions, including "What's up with the rumor that you own your clothing store, is that true?" It wasn't - by the way, the Spice Girls said it probably came from a British tabloid.

The Spice Girls and Pat Smear continue shopping in Newport Centre Mall, joking around that they'll change their name to the Spice Guys and Pat can join the band. Pat Smear encouraged Sporty Spice to do a backflip in a clothing store, and she proceeded to do two.

Pat Smear asked the Spice Girls, "Now that you've conquered the rest of the world, how important is it to conquer America?" The band says that it's very, very, important to them and that they want to take America by storm and that they adore America.

The Nirvana/Foo Fighters guitarist, in true Spice Girl fashion, even says "Girl Power" to the camera and the Spice Girls tell them how much fashion and their own individual looks mean to them. Pat Smear asks if this was a typical day for the Spice Girls and if they always hang out together and their response was, "Usually yeah. But usually, we're not usually shopping, we're working."

And Pat Smear's response was "I haven't seen that footage yet" to which Posh Spice responds, "You little shit."

Pat Smear & The Spice Girls at a New Jersey Mall (1997)