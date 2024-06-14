At their U.K. tour kickoff, Foo Fighters surprised fans with the live debut of a long-lost song called "Unconditional."

The 24-song set (seen at the bottom of the page) found the rock legends observing a great deal of their catalog, playing at least one song off every album except for 2014's Sonic Highways. Beyond the world premiere of "Unconditional," other highlights included a slow version of "My Hero" and Dave Grohl performing "Under You" for the first time as a solo acoustic rendition.

It all ended with the Foos starting "Everlong" twice since Grohl's guitar died.

Is "Unconditional" a New Song?

While, technically, "Unconditional" is a new song for all of us, its origin goes back a while.

A representative for Foo Fighters tells Consequence of Sound that the track was "partially written and demo'd during home studio sessions year ago, but ultimately left unfinished."

"The band’s rediscovery of ‘Unconditional’ happened in true spontaneous Foo Fighters fashion: The song came up in conversation during rehearsals for the U.K. tour, and all it took was one run-through. The decision was made instantly to share it with everyone in the same way – live," the rep states.

Watch Foo Fighters player "Unconditional" for the first time.

Foo Fighters, "Unconditional" (Live Debut)

Foo Fighters Setlist — June 13, 2024

01. "Monkey Wrench" (With 'Johnny B Goode' riff at start + 'Rock N Roll' Led Zeppelin cover) I outro)

02. "Learn to Fly"

03. "No Son of Mine"

04. "Rescued"

05. "The Pretender"

06. "Times Like These" (Rami and Dave into full band)

07. "Generator"

08. "Stacked Actors"

09. "Medicine at Midnight"

10. "Walk"

11. "Statues" (Dave, Chris, Rami)

12. "Under You" (first time Dave solo, acoustic)

13. "My Hero" (slow version)

14. "This Is a Call"

15. "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"

16. "Arlandria"

17. "These Days"

18. ""Sabotage" / "Blitzkrieg Bop" / "Whip It" / "March of the Pigs" / "I've Got a Tiger by the Tail"

19. "All My Life"

20. "Unconditional" (world premiere)

21. "Aurora" (Dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)

22. "Best of You"

Encore:

23. "The Teacher"

24. "Everlong" (Started twice, as Dave’s guitar died)

via setlist.fm