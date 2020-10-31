Legendary Tattoo Artist Paul Booth Releases Dark Industrial Track ‘F**k U’ With Eve Minor

Legendary tattoo artist Paul Booth has just released a new dark industrial song, “Fuck U.” Booth collaborated with genre bending artist Eve Minor on the track, delivering a synth anthem celebrating nonconformity.

In the realm of dark surrealism, Paul Booth is the ultimate master of his craft, tattooing musicians like Kerry King, Corey Taylor, Philip Anselmo, Max and Igor Cavalera, and Chris Adler alongside WWE icon The Undertaker. Booth even tattooed WWE’s Aleister Black and Cradle of Filth’s Dani Faith for Loudwire’s YouTube channel.

“Fuck U” is a follow-up to Booth and Minor’s 2018 collaboration, “Snuff Film,” which dropped in 2018. Beginning with the lyrics, “There’s a look on your face, I would like to knock out,” the fresh anti-anthem balances synth-pop aesthetics with Nine Inch Nails industrial elements and black metal shrieks to cap the song off.

“In such trying times, nothing feels more necessary than a ‘Fuck You’ anthem to go with the rest of 2020,” Booth’s official press release reads. “It’s a song you can send to anyone in a time when you need to deliver a clear message.”

Listen to the exclusive premiere of “Fuck U” below and be sure to follow both Paul Booth and Eve Minor on Instagram for an upcoming merch drop alongside more releases.

Paul Booth feat. Eve Minor, “Fuck U”