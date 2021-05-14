Before there was Periphery, there was Bulb, the moniker adopted by guitarist Misha Mansoor. Well over a decade after he first began using this name online to share demos and playthroughs, Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious, the debut Bulb album, has been announced in tandem with a music video for the first single, "Parabolica."

"I can’t tell you guys how excited I am and how cathartic it feels to finally be able to put out my first solo album. Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious has technically been about 15 years in the making, so your patience has been appreciated," explained Mansoor.

"It was important that I felt genuinely happy with this Bulb debut," he continued, "but I can say that I finally put together something that I am proud of. This album represents something important to me, and that was both the impetus and the goal in its creation and completion. With that said, I do hope that you enjoy it too!"

"Parabolica" comes after Mansoor released a wealth of Bulb material last year — 10 albums totaling 110 tracks, all of which properly archived his early experimentations that pre-dated Periphery.

The video, seen below in addition to the album art and track listing, comes with a warning that reads, "This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised."

The instrumental "Parabolica"showcases Mansoor's propensity for the djent-styled rhythms he helped popularize, textured by restrained lead playing that all works to build layers and create a dense atmosphere.

The 11-track album will be released on July 16 through 3DOT Recordings and pre-orders can be placed here.

Bulb, "Parabolica" Music Video

Bulb, Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious Album Art + Track Listing

3DOT Recordings

01. "Unleash the Pwnies Redux"

02. "Echo Teuffel"

03. "Breeze Redux"

04. "Parabolica"

05. "Two Brothers"

06. "Far Too High" (feat. Axel Mansoor)

07. "Füf Redux"

08. "Press Enter Redux"

09. "Upload Apathy"

10. "Download Happiness"

11. "And Yet, This Man Will Soar"