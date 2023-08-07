See Stunning Photos From Metallica’s North American Tour Kickoff With Mammoth WVH + Pantera

Metallica have officially clocked in the first weekend of the North American leg of their M72 tour. The first two shows took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and you can see stunning photos of the opening night, which featured support from Mammoth WVH and Pantera.

Mammoth WVH joined Metallica on the European leg of their tour earlier this year, but this is the first time they had the chance to play before the metal legends in the United States. The opening show took place Aug. 4, which was also the day Mammoth's second album Mammoth II came out, so it was a double celebration for Wolfgang Van Halen and his band. They played seven songs, ending with their 2021 hit "Don't Back Down."

Pantera have been playing shows with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante since late 2022. They're currently touring around North American on their own headlining tour with Lamb of God as well as opening for Metallica. They had an hour-long set, which featured a tribute to late members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul and ended with "Cowboys From Hell."

Metallica took the stage at 8:45PM and pounded through 16 songs, three of which were from their latest album 72 Seasons, including the live debut of "Shadows Follow." The set ended with "Master of Puppets" and they wrapped up around 11PM.

See a gallery of photos of all three bands below.

During the second New Jersey show, which took place last night (Aug. 6), Ice Nine Kills and Five Finger Death Punch were the opening acts. Metallica played two more 72 Seasons songs, including "Too Far Gone?" for the first time [via Setlist.fm].

The next two shows take place Aug. 11 and 13 in Montreal, Canada. See the rest of the upcoming dates here.

