The schism between Pink Floyd legends David Gilmour and Roger Waters has just been taken to a new extreme after Gilmour backed his wife Polly Samson's tweet condemning Waters as "antisemitic to your rotten core," "misogynistic" and a whole lot more. It also prompted a light response from the estranged bassist.

Yesterday (Feb. 6), Samson (a journalist and novelist who married Gilmour in 1994 and has contributed to Pink Floyd releases) tweeted at Waters:

Sadly, @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also, a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoidong, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.

Gilmour then retweeted Samson's message and said, "Every word demonstrably true."

Samson's message appears to be spurred by something Waters posted one day earlier (Feb. 5) where he tweeted a link to an interview with German newspaper Berliner Zeitung on his own website in response to the "Israeli Lobby trying to cancel my 85 percent SOLD OUT series of concerts in Germany."

In the tweet, he wrote:

THE TRUTH WILL SET US FREE Against the backdrop of the outrageous and despicable smear campaign by the ISRAELI LOBBY to denounce me as an ANTI-SEMITE, WHICH I AM NOT, NEVER HAVE BEEN and NEVER WILL BE.

Acknowledging Samson's message, the bassist shared an image with text laid over it, calling the "incendiary" claims "wildly inaccurate" while declaring uncertainty as to how to proceed.

The full response reads:

Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position.

In recent years in particular, Waters has come under increasing scrutiny for his political outlook and other related world views.

In June of 2019, Disturbed frontman David Draiman (who since returning to Twitter early last year has used his platform to raise awareness for rampant antisemitism worldwide) called out Waters and "his Nazi comrades" over their support for the BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions).

The movement's website states, "The PLO [Palestinian Liberation Organization], the BDS movement and Palestinian civil society and human rights organizations issue a historic call to intensify global pressure to dismantle Israel's regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid."

Draiman described the BDS as a movement as something predicated on "a special hatred that exists for the Jewish people in this world."

The singer later went on to accuse Waters of sympathizing with leaders of socialist and communist regimes.

"This is a guy who just celebrated getting a gift of a guitar from Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela, for god's sake — one of the most brutal dictators in the world, who has been massacring his own people, starving his own people," Draiman cited after calling Waters a "very sick man" for his opposition to the BDS movement.

More recently, in September of last year, Waters penned an open letter to Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine and wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging the country to negotiate a peaceful ceasefire while condemning western nations for supplying arms to Ukrainian fighters. She, in turn, challenged Waters to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace, which resulted in Waters issuing an open letter to Putin.

In this letter, Waters echoed concerns of other nations that Russia's war against Ukraine has potential spill over to more hostile invasions of nearby countries and, if so, "fuck you [to Putin]." He immediately followed up this comment with a shoulder-shrugging attitude that all is lost and the world's leading powers "might as well all stop playing the desperately dangerous game of nuclear chicken that the hawks on both sides of the Atlantic seem so comfortable with, and have at it. Yup, just blow each other and the world to smithereens."

Acknowledging this outcome is not ideal, Waters then expressed concern his his children and grandchildren, so it would instead just be better to not end the world with apocalyptic devastation.

He again took a cynical attitude toward NATO and the U.S., asking Putin to hammer out a binding agreement that would prevent him from invading another country ever again. "I know, I know, the USA and NATO invade other sovereign countries at the drop of a hat, or a few barrels of oil, but that doesn't mean you should," while noting the "heinous war of aggression" waged against Ukraine took him by surprise while leaving the door open that Russia was perhaps provoked into launching the offensive.

Shortly after posting this open letter, Waters claimed his name is "on a kill list supported by the Ukrainian government." In that same interview where those claims were made, he also denied evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine and came to the country's defense.

“You’ve seen it on what I’ve just described to you as western propaganda. It’s exactly the obverse of saying, Russian propaganda, Russians interfered with our election, Russians did that. It’s all lies, lies, lies, lies," Waters argued, despite the federal grand jury's 2018 indictment of 11 Russian military intelligence officers "for their alleged roles in interfering with the 2016 United States (U.S.) election.

As a result of these actions, it has been rumored that Waters jeopardized a $500 million deal for the sale of Pink Floyd's catalog rights to one of several bidders, such as Sony Music, Warner Music, BMG, Primary Wave and Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

Musicians Who Ran for Political Office These rockers not only made music, but also wanted to make a difference in the world.