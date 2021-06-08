In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum Satellite album, P.O.D. will embark on a huge summer tour with From Ashes to New, All Good Things and Sleep Signals appearing on most of the dates. A special edition of the album has also been announced.

"We've been touring and working hard for almost 30 years now," said P.O.D. singer Sonny Sandoval. "It's all we know," he continued, adding "This past year has really made me realize how much I love what I do and how much I appreciate that I am still able to make music and play live for all of those who are still listening. Thank you to all of you who still love live music and can't wait to be a part of the P.O.D. experience. We can't wait to see all of your beautiful faces out on the road."

With this renewed sense of spirit, the band, who last released Circles in 2018, will kickstart their run with an appearance at the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally at Buffalo Chip on South Dakota on Aug. 14.

From there, P.O.D. will remain on the road through early October, making occasional stops at other fests along the way before the anniversary trek concludes in San Diego, California on Oct. 7.

"It's been way too long. We are beyond excited to get back to the stage — where we provide the rock and you provide the roll," commented guitarist Marcos Curiel. "From familiar faces to new ones, let's get back to what we've all been waiting for. We are ready as a band to create new memories with you all. Let's do this! Peace, love, light, and rock 'n' roll."

Looking forward to getting back onstage, From Ashes to New's Matt Brandyberry said, "In 2001, we were literally 'The Youth of the Nation' and P.O.D.'s hit was an anthem to so many of us. Satellite was an album that helped shape a genre and will go down as one of the greatest records of that era. We are honored to join them on this U.S. tour to help celebrate 20 years of an absolute masterpiece."

See the list of tour dates directly below and check listings carefully as the opening acts on some nights deviate from the standard billing. For tickets, head here.

On Sept. 3, P.O.D. will drop a special Satellite: 20th Anniversary Edition digitally and as a double CD with 27 songs, including a remastered version of the original record as well as rarities, remixes and four previously unreleased demos. A double-LP version of the anniversary edition will be released later on Oct. 8.

For more pre-order information, go here.

P.O.D. Satellite 20th Anniversary Tour Dates With From Ashes to New, All Good Things + Sleep Signals

Aug. 14 — Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip*

Aug. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

Aug. 17 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

Aug. 19 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Aug. 20 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Aug. 21 — Glen Flora, Wis. @ Northwoods Rock Rally^

Aug. 22 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Ave

Aug. 25 — Louisville, Ky. @ KY State Fair#

Aug. 26 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Aug. 27 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater

Aug. 28 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Aug. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall

Aug. 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

Sept. 04 — Houston, Texas @ BuzzFest (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – KBTZ Show)~

Sept. 05 — Dallas, Texas @ BFD21 (Dos Equis Pavilion – KEGL Show)~

Sept. 09 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival^

Sept. 10 — New Haven, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Sept. 11 — Laconia, N.H. @ Granite State Music Hall

Sept. 12 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre

Sept. 15 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Sept. 16 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ram's Head Live

Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

Sept. 19 — Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen

Sept. 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco

Sept. 22 — Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North

Sept. 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Fest (Pre—Party)~

Sept. 25 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Sept. 28 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Sept. 29 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Pop's

Oct. 01 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa State Fair

Oct. 02 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Oct. 03 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jake's Backroom

Oct. 06 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

Oct. 07 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

*With From Ashes to New

^With From Ashes to New & All Good Things

#With All Good Things

~P.O.D. Only