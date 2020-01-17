Poison’s Bret Michaels Undergoing Skin Cancer Removal Procedure

Poison singer Bret Michaels has released a statement pertaining to his health, letting fans know that he will be undergoing procedures to repair a torn rotator cuff and to remove skin cancer, which was recently detected through a biopsy.

Michaels, who will turn 57 in March, expressed confidence in his specialists, who he said are "positive for great outcomes." The rocker is notoriously always on the road and he confessed that this recent news will indeed affect his schedule at the beginning of the year as he plays "a few less solo shows and special events" while focusing on his health.

The full statement, which was posted on the Poison frontman's personal website, reads as follows:

After a very recent kickoff to the new year, physical & MRI it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder. A little more complex I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy. I’m in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes. It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God willing I promise this year will be awesome. Just a few less solo shows & special events until I get this all squared up. As always continuing great diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020! – Bret Michaels

This year is expected to be a big one for both Michaels and Poison, who are featured on "The Stadium Tour" headlined by Motley Crue alongside Def Leppard, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as well as the newly-announced addition to the bill, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts. The tour kicks off in June and the complete list of stops can be viewed below.

We're all wishing Bret Michaels the best during this time and hope for a quick and permanent recovery.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard + Poison 2020 Tour Dates

Jun. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Jun. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

Jun. 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

Jun. 27 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Jun. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Jul. 02 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark

Jul. 03 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

Jul. 07 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Jul. 09 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

Jul. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

Jul. 14 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Jul. 15 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Jul. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Jul. 23 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Jul. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 09 - Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

Aug. 11 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ New Era Field

Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 18 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Miller Park

Aug. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 22 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 23 - Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

Sep. 02 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sep. 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium