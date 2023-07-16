Polaris Vow to ‘Move Forward’ Following Guitarist’s Death, Thank Fans for Support

Last month, Loudwire reported on the June 19 passing of 26-year-old Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew. Since then, the band's followers have been eagerly awaiting news regarding what’s next for them; fortunately, Polaris have now released a lengthy – and uplifting – social media update regarding their immediate future and their appreciation for how supportive fans have been.

This past Friday, July 14, Polaris shared two photos of Siew (who joined in 2013 and made his studio debut on 2016’s The Guilt & the Grief EP) alongside the following statement:

We want to thank you all for your outpouring of love and support over the last couple of weeks in the wake of Ryan’s passing. This has been the most difficult period in our band’s life, or in any of our own lives, and your kind words have meant everything to us, our team and Ryan’s family & friends. This loss has shaken us to the core, but it has been so beautiful to know how loved our brother was, and to hear about the impact he had on so many. We have been blessed to be surrounded by wonderful friends and family as we try to work through this. We’re truly grateful for your patience and understanding as the four of us start to figure out how we will move forward. We know there are a lot of questions at the moment, all of which we will address in good time, and we appreciate you giving us the space to do so. At this stage we want to let you know that we plan to fulfil all our upcoming commitments, and to move forward in the way that we feel best honours our brother’s life and the art we created together. With love and thanks, Polaris.

You can view the full post below.

Among their “upcoming commitments” is their fall 2023 North American and Australian tour in support of their forthcoming third LP, Fatalism, which is set to arrive on Sept. 1 via Resist/SharpTone.

READ MORE: 25 Rock + Metal Songs About Real Life Tragedies

Naturally, fans have continued to show support for the group following their latest update.

For instance, one Twitter user replied, “[H]onestly take all the time you choose to take. ryan gave us so much more than we deserved and a loss of such an amazing person needs to be mourned for and thought over. i’m really sorry.” Likewise, someone on Instagram wrote: “Just don’t give up. You’re truly an inspiration for many of us.”

Last month, the group released the official music video for “Inhumane” (from the new record), as well as a trailer for the aforementioned tour.

You can preorder Fatalism and stay up to date on Polaris’ upcoming tour dates here, as well as purchase tickets here.

Of course, Loudwire continues to offer our condolences to the Siew family, Polaris and everyone who knew and cared for Siew.