Polaris Guitarist Ryan Siew Has Died at Age 26

Australian metalcore band Polaris have shared a statement revealing that lead guitarist Ryan Siew has died at the age of 26.

Siew, who joined the group in 2013, passed away the morning of Monday, June 19 and Polaris lamented the lost of their "best friend and artistic soulmate," while sharing warm attributes and recollecting what gave their late bandmate joy, such as Harry Potter, psych-thrillers and crime documentaries.

His love for music was strong as Polaris note that he loved it "more diversely than you could ever imagine and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do."

The band also requests that the privacy of Siew's family be respected. Read the full statement directly below.

It is with shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday June 19. He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate. Those years will never be enough. He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure. He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company. He loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers and crime documentaries. He loved music, more diversely than you could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do. And most of all, he loved & adored his family & friends. He was also much admired and beloved by so many. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives. Our hearts are with his family first and foremost, but also with all those whose lives he touched. We ask that you please respect the wishes of Ryan’s family for privacy at this time, and likewise that you give us, our team and family the space to grieve & attempt to heal from this immeasurable loss. We know that you will be grieving with us and that we, and our community, will hold each other through this. In loving memory of Ryan Siew

18.3.1997 - 19.6.2023

May you be at peace Daniel, Jake, Jamie & Rick

READ MORE: Rockers We've Lost in 2023

In 2023, Siew joined Polaris, assuming lead guitar duties as Rick Shneider, who has been with the group since their 2012 formation, switched from lead to rhythm guitar. He's been featured on both of their full length albums — 2017's Mortal Coil and 2020's Death of Me — and the band will release their third record, Fatalism, on Sept. 1.

Polaris last performed on June 18 at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, albeit without Siew. Two days later (June 20), the group announced that, "due to a serious personal crisis in our family," that they would not be playing the remaining dates of their European tour, specifying which shows fans can still expect them to perform.

It is now known that Siew passed away the day prior to this announcement.

Loudwire expresses our condolences to the Siew family, Polaris and all who knew and loved Ryan.

Artists + Fans Mourn the Loss of Polaris' Ryan Siew