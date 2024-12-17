Pollstar, a music industry trade publication, has published all of the stats for the Top 10 Worldwide Top Touring Artists of 2024. This reveals the ticket totals for rock and metal artists among that top 10, including Metallica, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band.

The comprehensive breakdown includes the amount of money earned from gross ticket sales, average ticket price, average tickets sold per show, total number of tickets sold in 2024, the average gross per show and the number of shows performed throughout the year.

Rock and metal occupied three spots on the Top 10, with the highest overall rank being No. 5 among the trio of aforementioned acts.

No. 1, as if there was any doubt, is Taylor Swift. The pop superstar grossed over $1 billion in ticket sales for her 80 2024 shows. She sold over five million tickets with an average gross of $13,042,769, which was enough to earn second place in that category, behind The Rolling Stones.

See the ticket stats for Springsteen, the Stones and Metallica directly below.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band 2024 Tour Stats

Rank: No. 5

Gross: $251,296,432

Average Ticket Price: $150.69

Average Tickets Sold Per Show: 37,900

Total Tickets: 1,667,607

Average Gross: $5,711,282

Shows Played: 44

Jon Laundau, who has been managing Springsteen for 50 years, tells Pollstar, “The show itself, his performance capacity, has remained so high, and the level of authenticity is so real. If you want to see live, real live, what you see is what you get, that’s what he does, and the number of people who are still doing that just continues to decline.”

“I see things all the time I think are fantastic, but for us, he has a style, a point of view and an approach that you’ve got to be there to experience it," Laundau continues, "There is no substitute. And I can tell you that the same 1,000 percent that he puts into that you saw the first time you saw him 50 years ago, it’s exactly what he puts into it now. It’s just who he is.

“Bruce’s goal is going out there to do a show you never forget.”

The Rolling Stones 2024 Tour Stats

Rank: No. 6

Gross: $235,007,193

Average Ticket Price: $277.28

Average Tickets Sold Per Show: 47,100

Total Tickets: 8470,00

Average Gross: $13,059,844

Shows Played: 18

Metallica 2024 Tour Stats

Rank: No. 9

Gross: $179,373,637.40

Average Ticket Price: $119.64

Average Tickets Sold Per Show: 62,512

Total Tickets: 1,500,311

Average Gross: $7,479,043

Shows Played: 24

Metallica's longtime manager, Q Prime's Cliff Burnstein, tells Pollstar, “We go out every year and we generally play around 25 shows a year worldwide, and it’s not tied to a new album or anything else, so we’re consistent in that regard. In any one year, somebody is going out on a new album and starting their cycle, and will always rank higher than we do, because we don’t play as many shows. And that’s by design. We decided collectively for the mental and physical health of the band that this is the best way to tour.”

