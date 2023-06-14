Earlier this week, a new EP centered around Queensryche's 1990 single "Silent Lucidity" arrived on Spotify and other streaming services, serving up five versions of the song including a 2023 mix, an instrumental version, an a capella version and both slowed down and sped up versions of the track. While it came as a surprise to fans, it apparently came as quite the surprise for the band as well.

The EP, which was posted on Spotify as of June 12, shows Cleopatra Records as the label behind the release. It's listed as "Silent Lucidity (2023 Mix) [Acapella] - Single" on Spotify, with the Geoff Tate-featuring a capella version leading off the collection.

Not long after the collection arrived on Spotify, fans began commenting on social media about the surprise drop, and it's within those comments that the band too shared their shock, claiming to have had no hand in the different mixes being issued.

One fan commented on Twitter, "@queensryche are you F serious? I think its better to take a nap or take the Day off, instead making something like this [poo emoji]," with the band responding, "We have NO idea what this is or who put it up. We did NOT do that or create it."

A second fan later added, "I listened to the Silent Lucidity remixes. Thank you so much. The Alvin and the Chipmunks Remix and the Slow-Motion Stoner Remix were exquisitely delightful. I ain't laughed that hard since my Uncle Wilbur won the calf fry eating contest and then puked on Aunt Bertha right after." Once again, the band distanced themselves from the release, stating, "We had nothing to do with this, no idea where it came from, but it's NOT us."

"Silent Lucidity," in its original form, appeared on Queensyrche's 1990 album Empire, where it became their biggest commercial hit. The song hit No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart and crossed over to Billboard's Hot 100 where it climbed to No. 7. The song's success helped propel the Empire album a triple platinum certification by the RIAA in the U.S. It also received a pair of Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

The track itself was penned by former guitarist Chris DeGarmo and sung by now former vocalist Geoff Tate, who had a tumultuous split with the band in 2012.. EMI released the song in the U.S. initially. The other three players on the song were rhythm guitarist Michael Wilton, bassist Eddie Jackson and drummer Scott Rockenfield.

Wilton and Jackson remain members of Queensryche's current lineup, while Rockenfield is currently estranged from the band with a lawsuit against the group alleging breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. That case is set to be heard on Jan. 16, 2024 in Snohomish County Superior Court in the state of Washington.

Queensryche, in their current form, are about to kick off dates for a summer tour. Be sure to catch the band and get your tickets here.