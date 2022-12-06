Queensryche have just revealed a full docket of U.S. headlining tour dates for spring 2023 in support of their latest album, October's Digital Noise Alliance.

Joining the classic progressive metal act on the the road as supporting acts will be Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) and the metal band Trauma.

On the same day Queensryche announced the upcoming tour, the group also released a new music video for their most recent Digital Noise Alliance single, "Sicdeth." The song is "an abstract tale about convicted killers and the fallout of those attached on both sides," Queensryche lead vocalist Todd La Torre has explained.

See the tour dates near the bottom of this post. Watch the "Sicdeth" music video underneath.

"We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!" Queensryche said in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6). "This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"

Tickets go on sale to the public Dec. 9 at 10AM local time. Local pre-sales start Nov. 7. Stay tuned to queensrycheofficial.com for more info and tickets.

Queensryche, Marty Friedman + Trauma Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

March 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

March 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 5 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

March 7 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

March 9 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes

March 10 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

March 11 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 12 – Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda

March 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee

March 16 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 17 – El Cajon, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

March 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

March 24 – Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

March 25 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Knuckleheads

March 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

March 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave

March 29 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

March 31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Hall

April 1 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

April 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

April 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Hall

April 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

April 7 – Boston, Mass. @ Palladium

April 8 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount

April 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

April 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

April 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 16 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Queensryche, "Sicdeth" (Music Video)