Queensryche Announce North American Tour Dates for 2023
Queensryche have just revealed a full docket of U.S. headlining tour dates for spring 2023 in support of their latest album, October's Digital Noise Alliance.
Joining the classic progressive metal act on the the road as supporting acts will be Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) and the metal band Trauma.
On the same day Queensryche announced the upcoming tour, the group also released a new music video for their most recent Digital Noise Alliance single, "Sicdeth." The song is "an abstract tale about convicted killers and the fallout of those attached on both sides," Queensryche lead vocalist Todd La Torre has explained.
See the tour dates near the bottom of this post. Watch the "Sicdeth" music video underneath.
"We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!" Queensryche said in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6). "This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"
Tickets go on sale to the public Dec. 9 at 10AM local time. Local pre-sales start Nov. 7. Stay tuned to queensrycheofficial.com for more info and tickets.
Queensryche, Marty Friedman + Trauma Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
March 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live
March 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
March 5 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
March 7 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
March 9 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes
March 10 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
March 11 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
March 12 – Midland, Texas @ La Hacienda
March 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee
March 16 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
March 17 – El Cajon, Calif. @ House of Blues
March 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
March 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre
March 24 – Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
March 25 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Knuckleheads
March 26 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
March 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave
March 29 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
March 31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Hall
April 1 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection
April 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
April 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Hall
April 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater
April 7 – Boston, Mass. @ Palladium
April 8 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount
April 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
April 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
April 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
April 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
April 16 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live