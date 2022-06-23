Queensryche Debut Catchy New Song ‘In Extremis’ Off ‘Digital Noise Alliance’ Album

Queensryche have just debuted "In Extremis," the ultra-catchy first single single from their forthcoming album, Digital Noise Alliance.

The record is set for an Oct. 7 release on Century Media, the band's sole label home of the Todd La Torre era. It will be Queensryche's 16th full length and fourth with La Torre, who joined in 2012 in place of Geoff Tate.

"In Extremis" sounds like a fresh step for the veteran band who helped define the early parameters of progressive metal, tempering the more groove-leaning rhythms with classic-sounding chords while La Torre continues to dazzle with his truly impressive set of pipes. Overall, it has a bit more of a rockin' feel than a lot of the Queensryche catalog and should provide plenty of excitement at what lies ahead on the rest of Digital Noise Alliance.

"This song is about being on your deathbed surrounded by your loved ones. Clinging to the last sense available, letting them know you will still be hearing them after correspondence or perceived consciousness is visible. Other conceptual metaphors flash in and out, taking note of a world that will not bend to accommodate such suffering, a universe of mockery, and a universe void of such abilities," says Queensryche of the new track.

Speaking with Metal Edge Magazine in a recent interview, guitarist Michael Wilton said of the follow-up to 2019's The Verdict, "It’s an album that kind of stretches and encompasses the whole music genre of Queensrÿche. It’s got some very melodic moments, it’s progressive, it’s heavy metal and it’s very album-oriented visual music that is going to be just a good all-around Queensrÿche album."

Listen to the new song below.

Catch Queensryche on tour opening for Judas Priest in the U.S. from Oct. 13 through Nov. 29 at these stops.

Queensryche, "In Extremis" Lyrics (via Genius)

Prisms will deceive you when you start to fade, do not fear

Prison, no longer strangled by the rules of the game, who's to blame Rainbows, they only laugh when you cry

Lighting has struck you not once but twice

Warfare, it will subside when you are blind

Love's within your reach and there's no time By my side, come closer if you can, I'm near the end

Say goodbye, I'll still be listening, don't you cry

A silent room with solitude

Playing your final hand

With nothing more that they can do

Do you know where you stand When you are forced, forced to move on

Nothing can break you, nothing can break you again Terror, a haunting gaze no one can seem to break, time draws near

Clearer, you right the wrongs before you reach the gates, can't escape Rainbows, they only laugh when you cry

Lighting has struck you not once but twice

Warfare, it will subside when you are blind

Love's within your reach and there's no time By my side, come closer if you can, I'm near the end

Say goodbye, I'll still be listening, don't you cry

Time to fly

Queensryche, "In Extremis"

Queensryche, Digital Noise Alliance Album Art

Queensryche, 'Digital Noise Alliance' Century Media loading...