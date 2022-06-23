Queensryche Debut Catchy New Song ‘In Extremis’ Off ‘Digital Noise Alliance’ Album
Queensryche have just debuted "In Extremis," the ultra-catchy first single single from their forthcoming album, Digital Noise Alliance.
The record is set for an Oct. 7 release on Century Media, the band's sole label home of the Todd La Torre era. It will be Queensryche's 16th full length and fourth with La Torre, who joined in 2012 in place of Geoff Tate.
"In Extremis" sounds like a fresh step for the veteran band who helped define the early parameters of progressive metal, tempering the more groove-leaning rhythms with classic-sounding chords while La Torre continues to dazzle with his truly impressive set of pipes. Overall, it has a bit more of a rockin' feel than a lot of the Queensryche catalog and should provide plenty of excitement at what lies ahead on the rest of Digital Noise Alliance.
"This song is about being on your deathbed surrounded by your loved ones. Clinging to the last sense available, letting them know you will still be hearing them after correspondence or perceived consciousness is visible. Other conceptual metaphors flash in and out, taking note of a world that will not bend to accommodate such suffering, a universe of mockery, and a universe void of such abilities," says Queensryche of the new track.
Speaking with Metal Edge Magazine in a recent interview, guitarist Michael Wilton said of the follow-up to 2019's The Verdict, "It’s an album that kind of stretches and encompasses the whole music genre of Queensrÿche. It’s got some very melodic moments, it’s progressive, it’s heavy metal and it’s very album-oriented visual music that is going to be just a good all-around Queensrÿche album."
Listen to the new song below.
Catch Queensryche on tour opening for Judas Priest in the U.S. from Oct. 13 through Nov. 29 at these stops.
Queensryche, "In Extremis" Lyrics (via Genius)
Prisms will deceive you when you start to fade, do not fear
Prison, no longer strangled by the rules of the game, who's to blame
Rainbows, they only laugh when you cry
Lighting has struck you not once but twice
Warfare, it will subside when you are blind
Love's within your reach and there's no time
By my side, come closer if you can, I'm near the end
Say goodbye, I'll still be listening, don't you cry
A silent room with solitude
Playing your final hand
With nothing more that they can do
Do you know where you stand
When you are forced, forced to move on
Nothing can break you, nothing can break you again
Terror, a haunting gaze no one can seem to break, time draws near
Clearer, you right the wrongs before you reach the gates, can't escape
Rainbows, they only laugh when you cry
Lighting has struck you not once but twice
Warfare, it will subside when you are blind
Love's within your reach and there's no time
By my side, come closer if you can, I'm near the end
Say goodbye, I'll still be listening, don't you cry
Time to fly