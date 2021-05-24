Radiohead Pair Debut New Band The Smile on Glastonbury Livestream

The Glastonbury livestream over the weekend gave us a new band featuring 2/5 of Radiohead. The group is called The Smile, and it features Thom Yorke on vocals, keyboards and bass, Jonny Greenwood on guitar and bass and Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner handling drums. A part of their performance for songs called "Thin Thing" and "We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings" can be viewed below.

The group played an eight-song set during the Glastonbury Live at Worthy Farm livestream, setting up in a shed to broadcast their live debut globally. The setlist included the songs "Skating on the Surface," "The Smoke," "You Will Never Work in Television Again," "Opposites," "Panavision," "Just Eyes and Mouth," and the aforementioned "We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings" and "Thin Thing."

The band's existence was announced just shortly before the Glastonbury livestream, providing a bit of a surprise for the viewing audience.

The group may be a trio in live presentation, but it was revealed that longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich was part of the overall collaboration. The band took its name from a Ted Hughes poem, something that Yorke briefly touched upon during the performance explaining, "Ladies and gentlemen, we are called The Smile. Not The Smile as in 'Aaah!,' more The Smile of the guy who lies to you every day."

Yorke also shared a bit of the poem from which their name was derived in the tweet seen below:

Get a closer look at bits of The Smile's debut performance below:

The Smile, "Thin Thing"

The Smile, "We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings"