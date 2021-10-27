Rammstein Drummer Premieres New Music for Astronaut in Space

Being an astronaut has its privileges, and apparently one of them is getting a chance to hear new Rammstein music before it's released. Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider has made a connection with European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and shared a moment via Instagram where he chatted with Pesquet while he was in space to give him a listen to some new music.

Pesquet recently became the commander of the International Space Station and he'll hold the role until shortly before Crew-2 return to Earth in November.

Schneider shared a bit of his interaction with the astronaut via Instagram, with a series of slides of him chatting via computer from his home studio and some video of their shared music moment.

"Space is calling," wrote Schneider. "I had the honor to speak with ISS astronaut @thom_astro on behalf of @rammsteinofficial. He is the current commander of the @iss and living in space since half a year. It felt like a child's dream coming true for me - talking to a person living in the sky, sharing a glimpse of his view, realizing again how small we all are compared to the depth of the universe."

The drummer then added, "He was the first to listen to one of our new songs from the upcoming album. It premiered in the sky, which is an honor for us. Thank you @nasa @europeanspaceagency and Thomas for this unique experience."

Rammstein had planned to be on a major world tour in 2020, but shifted their focus to new music when the pandemic hit. The band's touring is now expected to resume in 2022. As for the follow-up to the band's untitled 2019 album, no official details have been revealed about the release date and content, but at least we know there's music and one person outside of Earth has heard it.