Rammstein Announce Rescheduled 2022 North American Tour Dates

Rammstein have revealed that their anticipated North American Stadium Tour, already rescheduled once before from 2020 to 2021, has again been pushed back — this time to 2022. Two additional concerts in Los Angeles and Mexico City have also been added.

"The tour will now begin on Aug. 21, 2022, in Montreal and end on Oct. 4, 2022, in Mexico City," Rammstein announced in a statement on Monday (May 24). "Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Rammstein newsletter subscribers have access to pre-sale tickets for the additional North America shows before the general ticket sale."

Earlier this year, Rammstein postponed their previously scheduled European tour dates to 2022, as well. Both the European and North American legs were originally scheduled for 2020. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the group, like so many others with them, have had to alter their world tour plans multiple times of late. Rammstein's seventh studio album, a self-titled (or untitled) affair, came out in 2019.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the public at 10AM local time this Friday (May 28). For tickets and more information, head to rammstein.com/tickets.

Rammstein 2022 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 21, 2022 – Montreal, Canada @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 27, 2022 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Staidum

Aug. 31, 2022 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Sept. 03, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 06, 2022 – East Rutherford, N,J. @ Metlife Stadium

Sept. 09, 2022 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 17 2022 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 23, 2022 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 24, 2022 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Just added)

Oct. 1, 2022 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct. 2, 2022 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct. 4, 2022 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol (Just added)