Rammstein Officially Postpone 2020 North American Tour Dates

Despite hopes that there would be a miracle, Rammstein have officially postponed their 2020 North American tour dates. This comes just a little over a week after the announcement that their European tour was rescheduled for 2021.

The German metal group were set to headline a series of stadium shows throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico in August and September, however, the run is now the latest victim of the coronavirus.

"Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour," the band wrote on Twitter. "We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021."

Stay tuned for further updates on an updated tour itinerary. In the meantime, ticket holders can find more information on AEG Presents' website.

The coronavirus has resulted in the cancelation of tours and music festivals all over the world throughout 2020. While some locations have been experimenting with new venue setups to adhere to social distancing recommendations — like the recent concert in Arkansas —large-scale entertainment events aren't expected to make a full return until 2021.