Rammstein Reschedule Their 2020 European Tour for 2021

All is not lost, Rammstein fans. Though the band did recently cancel their 2020 European stadium run, they left hope that they might be able to reschedule for 2021. As it turns out, they were able to make good on that wish.

"All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates! We are very much looking forward to seeing many of you next year," state the band.

Like many acts, Rammstein's touring has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. As of right now, only the band's summer European tour has been affected. No announcement has come as of yet on the group's U.S. stadium trek.

See the newly listed dates below:

Rammstein 2021 European Stadium Tour

May 22 - Leipzig @ Red Bull Arena (rescheduled from 29.05.2020)

May 23 - Leipzig @ Red Bull Arena (rescheduled from 29.05.2020)

May 27 - Klagenfurt @ Worthersee Stadion (rescheduled from 25.05.2020)

May 31 - Stuttgart @ Mercedes Benz Arena (rescheduled from 02.06.2020)

June 1 - Stuttgart @ Mercedes Benz Arena (rescheduled from 03.06.2020)

June 5 - Berlin @ Olymplastadion (rescheduled from 04.07.2020)

June 6 - Berlin @ Olymplastadion (rescheduled from 05.07.2020)

June 12 - Belfast @ Boucher Road Playing Fields (rescheduled from 17.06.2020)

June 16 - Cardiff @ Principality Stadium (rescheduled from 14.06.2020)

June 19 - Coventry @ Ricoh Arena (rescheduled from 20.06.2020)

June 23 - Aarhus @ Ceres Park (rescheduled from 04.08.2020)

June 26 - Dusseldorf @ Merker Spiel Arena (rescheduled from 27.06.2020)

June 27 - Dusseldorf @ Merker Spiel Arena (rescheduled from 28.06.2020)

June 30 - Hamburg @ Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 01.07.2020)

July 1 - Hamburg @ Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 02.07.2020)

July 5 - Zurich @ Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from 06.06.2020)

July 7 - Zurich @ Stadion Letzigrund(rescheduled from 07.06.2020)

July 9 - Lyon @ Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 09.07.2020)

July 10 - Lyon @ Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 10.07.2020)

July 13 - Turin @ Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (rescheduled from 13.07.2020)

July 17 - Warsaw @ PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from 17.07.2020)

July 21 - Tallinn @ Song Festival Grounds (rescheduled from 21.07.2020)

July 25 - Trondheim @ Leangen Travbane (rescheduled from 26. & 27.07.2020, previous venue: Granåsen)

July 30 - Gothenburg @ Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 31.07.2020)

July 31 - Gothenburg @ Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 01.08.2020)

Aug. 3 - Nijmegen @ Goffertpark (rescheduled from 24.06.2020)

Aug. 7 - Ostend @ Park De Nieuwe Koers (rescheduled from 10.06.2020)

Rammstein 2021 European Stadium Trailer