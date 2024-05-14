At their European tour kickoff in the Czech Republic's capital city of Prague, Rammstein played two songs for the first time since 2013 and another pair for the first time since 2019.

Last year, the industrial legends dusted off the Sehnsucht track "Bestrafe Mich" for the first time in over 20 years and the band has again dug deeper into their back catalog.

Prior to the official tour launch, Rammstein performed a special fan-club exclusive show on May 9, which served as a rehearsal. The same exact set followed two nights later with "Asche zu Asche" (off the 1995 debut, Herzeleid) and "Wiener Blut" (from 2009's Liebe ist für alle da) both being played for the first time in 11 years.

The Reise, Reise cut "Keine Lust" and the unreleased song "Ramm 4" hadn't made a live appearance in five years.

See the full setlist and fan-filmed video further down the page.

Rammstein + Till Lindemann on Tour This Year

Rammstein will be playing in Europe from now through the end of July and all the scheduled dates can be seen at the band's website.

In mid-September, Rammstein singer Till Lindemann will embark on his first-ever North American solo tour, which wraps up on Oct. 14.

Rammstein Setlist — May 11, 2024

01. "Ramm 4" (First time live in public since 2019)

02. "Links 2-3-4"

03. "Keine Lust" (First time live in public since 2019)

04. "Sehnsucht"

05. "Asche zu Asche" (First time live in public since 2013)

06. "Mein Herz brennt"

07. "Puppe"

08. "Wiener Blut" (First time live in public since 2013)

09. "Zeit"

10. "Deutschland"

11. "Radio"

12. "Mein Teil"

13. "Du hast"

14. "Sonne"

Encore:

15. "Engel" (with ABÉLARD) (Piano-version; performed on B-Stage)

16. "Ausländer" (Before performing the song, the band congratulated Christoph Schneider on his birthday)

17. "Du riechst so gut"

18. "Pussy"

Encore Two:

19. "Rammstein"

20. "Ich will"

21. "Adieu"

Rammstein, "Asche zu Asche" Live — May 11, 2024

Rammstein, "Wiener Blut" Live — May 11, 2024