Listen to an Orchestral Medley of Rammstein’s Greatest Hits

Reworked versions of songs are always interesting, but a song's beauty is really put to the test when it's covered in a classical style. YouTuber Liz Lister has several string arrangement uploads on her channel covering rock songs, and the medley of Rammstein's greatest hits is like nothing we've ever heard before.

The video features a split screen of several string players tackling the German metal group's biggest songs, like "Engel," "Ich Tu Dir Weh," "Radio," "Du Hast," "Sonne" and more. Rammstein reimagined!

In addition to Lister, the musicians featured in the video are Matthew Chadbond, Will Chadwick, Izzy Baker, Helen Milroy, Anthony Jones, Hattie Butterworth, Abi Davies and Reyan Murtadha. The arrangement was put together by Lister. Watch the video below.

Other songs covered on the channel are Foo Fighters' "Times Like These," Stone Sour's "Bother" and "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden. Lister is taking requests, so leave a comment if there's something you'd like to hear covered string style.

Rammstein just recently began canceling their 2020 summer tour plans due to the coronavirus. Stay tuned for further updates.

Rammstein Orchestra Medley