Rammstein Cancel Summer 2020 European Tour Plans

Bad news, Rammstein fans in Europe. The group has officially made the announcement that their summer stadium tour has been cancelled. However, there might still be some hope for rescheduling.

The band issued a statement explaining how the local event restrictions related to Covid-19 ultimately caused the change in their touring, but they're still sorting out the possibilities of honoring those shows. Read their comments below:

Due to local event restrictions related to COVID-19, which now affect almost all planned dates, the band's 2020 stadium tour can unfortunately not take place. We are currently checking whether it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible! All tickets will remain valid until then. Thank you again for your understanding and patience.

At present, the band's late summer / early fall run of stadiums in the U.S. remains intact, but the fluid situation of the global pandemic continues to push back the availability of venues as they attempt to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions. If you're a Rammstein fan with tickets for their European dates or U.S. performances, stay tuned as more updates on ticketing will likely follow.