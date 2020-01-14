Rammstein Will Tour North America in 2020

Looks like Rammstein are coming to Amerika in 2020, and it will be wunderbar! The legendary German band have shared a map of North America with highlighted states, most likely teasing a run of live shows.

Rammstein’s map highlights the states of California, Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. As for Canada, the province of Quebec is highlighted, while Mexico City looks to be Rammstein’s destination south of the border.

Rammstein posted the map to their Facebook page, linking fans to their website, where the first few lines of “Amerika” plays as the map fills out. The band also invite fans to join a mailing list to receive further details of Rammstein’s 2020 news.

For the release of their 2019 self-titled album, Rammstein spent 2019 touring Europe, making headlines after guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe kissed onstage in Russia. Though it’s a normal part of Rammstein’s show, the band’s defiance of Russia’s anti-LGBT laws incited all kinds of reactions from around the world.

Stay tuned for Rammstein’s 2020 plans, which will be announced soon.