Rammstein Announce 2020 North American Stadium Tour Dates
Rammstein brought their unbelievably massive shows to European stadiums throughout 2019. The band has toured North America infrequently in the past, but 2020 will be the year the German industrial legends cross the Atlantic Ocean as they've officially revealed a series of tour dates in stadiums around the continent.
Last year, the band ended a decade-long wait for a new record, releasing the critically-acclaimed Rammstein in the spring, which was led by the pre-release "Deutschland" and "Radio" singles. The band has leaned heavily on the new record live, regularly performing eight of the album's 11 tracks and it remains to be seen if this will carry over on the North American dates.
The tour is comprised of 10 stops, all of which can be viewed below. Look for tickets to go on sale Jan. 24.
Prior to the announcement, Rammstein teased their North American return, lighting up certain states and territories on a map of the continent, exclaiming, "Get ready, Amerika!"
For a preview of what you can potentially expect at these shows, check out these clips of the mind-blowing pyrotechnic effects the band utilized on last year's stadium tour.
Rammstein 2020 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 20 - Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 27 - Washington D.C. @ FedExField
Aug. 30 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Sept. 03 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Sept. 6 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Sept. 10 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
Sept. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Sept. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 27 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
