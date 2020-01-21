Rammstein Announce 2020 North American Stadium Tour Dates

Rammstein brought their unbelievably massive shows to European stadiums throughout 2019. The band has toured North America infrequently in the past, but 2020 will be the year the German industrial legends cross the Atlantic Ocean as they've officially revealed a series of tour dates in stadiums around the continent.

Last year, the band ended a decade-long wait for a new record, releasing the critically-acclaimed Rammstein in the spring, which was led by the pre-release "Deutschland" and "Radio" singles. The band has leaned heavily on the new record live, regularly performing eight of the album's 11 tracks and it remains to be seen if this will carry over on the North American dates.

The tour is comprised of 10 stops, all of which can be viewed below. Look for tickets to go on sale Jan. 24.

Prior to the announcement, Rammstein teased their North American return, lighting up certain states and territories on a map of the continent, exclaiming, "Get ready, Amerika!"

For a preview of what you can potentially expect at these shows, check out these clips of the mind-blowing pyrotechnic effects the band utilized on last year's stadium tour.

Rammstein 2020 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 20 - Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 27 - Washington D.C. @ FedExField

Aug. 30 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Sept. 03 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 6 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 10 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

Sept. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 27 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol