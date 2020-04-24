Ricky Gervais Rips Into Celebrities Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

Actress Gal Gadot and a handful of other celebrities have become the quarantine age’s favorite fodder since coming together to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Ricky Gervais has now addressed the collaboration, mocking its self-righteousness and tone deaf nature.

The “Imagine” super collab came from a good place, encouraging global unity as coronavirus has forced much of the world to lock down. Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman and others took part in the “Imagine” supercut, but not even their star power could sway public opinion.

“That ‘Imagine’ video, it’s not that bad, they’re probably very nice people,” Gervais told BBC Radio 5. “It was an awful rendition, but they might have been doing it for good reasons, to help these normal nobodies.”

“But they’re going ‘My film’s coming up and I’m not on telly - I need to be in the public eye’, not all of them but some of them. You can see in their eye – ‘I could cry at the beauty of my personality, I’m just so beautiful for doing this’ and everyone sees that - we get it.”

Joe Rogan also criticized the cover song’s optics on his podcast. "This is not the time, when everyone's granny is dying, you fucking idiot, to sing, 'Imagine there's no heaven.’ It's such a dumb move."