Did Ridley Scott Just Leak Who Is Playing One of the Beatles in New Biopics?

The band is slowing starting to come together as actors continue to be rumored for an upcoming series of Beatles biopics. Did famed director Ridley Scott just leak one of the names?

Who Is Playing Paul McCartney In Beatles Biopics?

In case you missed it earlier this year, it was reported four separate biopics on the Beatles are in the works. The "Beatles Cinematic Universe,' as Rolling Stone called it, will be comprised of four films with each focusing on a single Beatle's life.

It now looks like we may know who is set to play Paul McCartney in the biopics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Ridley Scott attended a screening of his latest work, Gladiator II, in Los Angeles on Tuesday. As part of the event, Scott participated in a conversation with fellow filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Scott was asked about future plans to direct a film called The Dog Stars and if he would reunite with Gladiator II star Paul Mescal on that project.

Paul Mescal and Paul McCartney Getty Images loading...

"Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go," Scott told the audience according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Irish actor had been rumored to play McCartney in the biopics prior to Scott's comment.

Who Else Is Rumored To Star In The Beatles Biopics?

If the rumors are true, we may be able to attach actor names to each member of the Beatles for the upcoming biopics, which will be directed by Sam Mendes.

Last month, it was revealed that Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan had signed on to play Ringo Starr. The drummer added to the story during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight when he was asked about Keoghan's casting.

"I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many," Starr told Entertainment Tonight.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The rumors of Mescal and Keoghan being involved in the project follow previous reports that Charlie Rowe (Rocketman) would portray George Harrison with Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw, Where The Crawdads Sing) taking on the role of John Lennon.

10 Actors Who Actually Sang in Rock Movies These actors didn't just portray musicians in movies — they really sang, and some of them even learned how to play instruments too. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner