Was Paul McCartney responsible for helping bring Rush back to the concert stage?

Sometimes it takes a legend to bring other legends back together and it's quite possible that a 2022 conversation with Paul McCartney might have been the tipping point for Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to reclaim performing under the Rush moniker.

Lee and Lifeson just announced a 2026 tour with Anika Nilles set to fill the drum position for the shows.

How Did Paul McCartney Change Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson's Perception About Rush's Future?

In a 2023 interview with The Washington Post, Rush bassist-vocalist Geddy Lee confirmed that the once taboo idea of continuing to play under the legendary band's moniker after the death of Neil Peart was something that he and Lifeson were now actually considering.

When asked how they came to that decision, Lee credited McCartney with helping them to arrive at that point.

It all started when the two Rush musicians agreed to perform as part of the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in 2022. Hawkins had inducted the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and showing their respect for the late musician, they agreed to play a set at the tribute shows featuring multiple well-known drummers sitting behind the kit.

At the afterparty, McCartney, who had been one of Lee and Lifeson's idols, congratulated the pair and urged them to return to the road after seeing the response to their performance at the Hawkins tribute.

“It had been a taboo subject, and playing those songs again with a third person was the elephant in the room, and that kind of disappeared,” Lee said. “It was nice to know that if we decide to go out, Alex and I, whether we went out as part of a new thing, or whether we just wanted to go out and play Rush as Rush, we could do that now.”

At the time, Lee shared that Lifeson was "excited as offers rolled in after the Hawkins shows," but that health issues for the guitarist who had recently had surgery for stomach issues had prevented them from taking it any further.

"He needs to feel good and feel healthy and strong," Lee said of any plans at the time. "And then maybe we have a discussion." Now it appears as though the conversation has been had and a tour is now happening.

Where Can I See Rush in 2025?

It's on! Rush have announced a series of 2026 tour dates with Anika Nilles backing them on drums.

The tour gets underway June 7 in Los Angeles with dates booked through Sept. 17 in Cleveland. See all of the stops listed below and get your ticketing info through Rush's website.

RUSH: Fifty Something 2026 Tour Dates

June 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 09 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 18 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

June 24 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 26 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 28 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena