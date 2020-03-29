Original Riot Guitarist Lou ‘L.A.’ Kouvaris Dead at 66

Riot V are currently mourning a key figure in the development of the band, as original Riot guitarist Lou "L.A." Kouvaris has died at the age 66. An official cause of death was not revealed.

The current band confirmed Kouvaris' death via their social media, with the posting that can be read below:

Lou (LA) Kouvaris (RIP)

RIOT has lost another brother. Lou played on the very 1st Riot record "Rock City" and performed with the current lineup many times as we are Family. We are saddened by his passing and continue in his and the Riot family honor!

Rest in Power Lou! Now start working on music with Guy Mark and Rhett! Shine on Warrior!

Kouvaris was the band's rhythm guitarist between 1975-1978, with his lone appearance on an album coming with 1977's debut disc, Rock City. Though no longer part of the band, he received writing credits on a few tracks for the band's follow-up effort, Narita, which arrived in 1979. Kouvaris did make some guest appearances with the group in later years as well.