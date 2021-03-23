David Ellefson + Jeff Scott Soto Bring Classic Metal Feels to Riot Cover

While a Megadeth album is in the works, bassist David Ellefson has found time for another projects as well during the pandemic, teaming up with Sons of Apollo singer Jeff Scott Soto under the moniker Ellefson-Soto. Dropping their first taste of new music, the pair recruited special Rick Hughes of Sword to join them on a classic metal cover of Riot's "Swords & Tequila."

Hitting us all in the classic metal feels of the early '80s, the chugging guitar and power vocals of Soto and Hughes take us back to Riot's 1981 album Fire Down Under that initially featured "Swords & Tequila."

In addition to Ellefson and Soto and their special guest, the band is rounded out by guitarist Andy Martongelli and drummer Paolo Caridi and you can see the collective as a whole in the play through video for the track below.

Ellefson says, “Jeff and I have been friends for so many years that it’s great to finally collaborate on some material together. He has such a distinctive voice and perfect style for some new ideas my guitarist Andy Martongelli and I have been composing. We are excited about the progress of it all and thought this would be a perfect time to give a little sneak preview."

Soto adds, “As COVID-19 became a big negative around the globe, it actually offered many artists a chance to finally collaborate with one another that might have never happened otherwise … as I have known David for many years, I knew from our other efforts outside of our day jobs that we could come up with some badass jams…and here we are, letting you in on our cool little secret."

Speaking about their choice of cover, Ellefson reminisced, “The first time I ever heard of Riot was on the Castle Donington Monsters of Rock album from 1980. For me, they were the USA representatives during the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. And, 'Swords & Tequila,' along with the entire Fire Down Under album for that matter, show the band delivering it’s rowdy and high energy rock 'n' roll like no other band in the USA was doing at that time. So, it is an honor to offer them much deserved reverence, as well as a reminiscent tribute to the mighty Guy Speranza, who fronted the band like a god during that period."

Soto adds, “What can I say? This was a classic metal track from Riot that we all knew growing up. When David brought up that we should cover it I was thrilled. But when we added Rick Hughes from the band Sword onto it, it truly came to life! 40 years after its release, we hope you dig this new version we built for you!”

The song is now available through all streaming outlets and may be purchased via Ellefson's Bandcamp page. Stay tuned for more music and details about Ellefson-Soto coming soon.

Ellefson-Soto With Rick Hughes, "Swords & Tequila" (Riot Cover)