Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has released a cover of Metallica's "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth" as part of the upcoming all-star compilation album No Life 'Til Leather - A Tribute To Metallica's Kill 'Em All.

You can listen to Ellefson's take on the late Cliff Burton's legendary bass solo below.

"It was a total honor to be asked to participate in this album, especially to record the iconic bass composition '(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth' by the one and only Cliff Burton," Ellefson said in a statement. "I was able to borrow one of Cliff's Aria Pro signature bass guitars and signature Morley fuzz/wah pedal for the session to replicate his sharp-yet-thunderous tone he created on the original recording. It is my hope that this homage will highlight Cliff's larger-than-life personality and that his music will always live on through this unique and iconic song he gave to the world."

Listen to David Ellefson's '(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth' Cover

David Ellefson Reflects on Cliff Burton's Impact and Death

Burton played on Metallica's first three studio albums before dying in a bus crash in 1986. Ellefson reflected on the bassist's impact and the shock of his death in a recent episode of The David Ellefson Show.

"It was early in the morning and I remember after that, Dave [Mustaine] picked up his guitar and wrote the song 'In My Darkest Hour,' pretty much most of the music in its entirety," Ellefson recalled. "And I remember that call — that was a heavy, heavy day. I mean, that is the day the world stopped in our world."

Ellefson said he spoke to Mustaine occasionally about Burton. "I asked Dave over the years about Cliff. Like, 'How was the songwriting contribution? What was this, what was that?' And he said, 'You know, Cliff was older than those guys. So when he spoke, they listened.' They'd all be rowdy and doing whatever they're doing, drinking and partying and rocking and whatever, but when he spoke, it seemed like he spoke with authority. He didn't speak often, but when he did, it mattered. And it had an impact."

When Will the 'No Life 'Til Leather' Tribute Album Come Out?

Silver Lining Music will release No Life 'Til Leather - A Tribute To Metallica's Kill 'Em All on Nov. 14. The album features performances by Motorhead ("Whiplash"), Saxon ("Phantom Lord"), Diamond Head ("No Remorse") and Testament ("Seek & Destroy"), along with other metal bands that influenced and rose to fame alongside Metallica.

You can see the full track listing below.

No Life 'Til Leather - A Tribute To Metallica's Kill 'Em All Track Listing

1. "Hit the Lights" - by Tailgunner

2. "The Four Horsemen" - by The Almighty

3. "Motorbreath" - by Soen

4. "Jump in the Fire" - by Tygers of Pan Tang

5. "(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth" - by David Ellefson

6. "Whiplash" - by Motorhead

7. "Phantom Lord" - by Saxon

8. "No Remorse" - by Diamond Head

9. "Seek & Destroy" - by Testament

10. "Metal Militia" - by Raven