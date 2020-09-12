Rise Against's first new song in three years, "Broken Dreams, Inc." will be arriving on Sept. 16 as the lead track off the Dark Nights: Death Metal The Original Soundtrack, the companion album to the seven-issue DC Comics series, Dark Nights: Death Metal.

"Personally, being involved with this soundtrack is really fantastic," commented Rise Against singer Tim McIlrath.

Recollecting a favorite memory, McIlrath continued, "Growing up, my little brother and I would ride our bikes to the newsstand near our house and spend all our money on the latest comic books, and Batman was a favorite. Also, Zach, our guitarist, is probably the biggest comic book geek in our band. He's talked about how, along with his brother and father, they were all big DC fans — Batman, Robin, Superman, Aquaman, all the comic book series, the TV shows, and feature films. So, yes, we're all very excited about being part of this."

Listen to a teaser of "Broken Dreams, Inc." further below.

The soundtrack was executive produced by Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, the John Wick franchise, Dawn of the Dead reboot). The iconic composer offered, "In Dark Nights: Death Metal, Loma Vista Recordings and I saw an opportunity to bring artists together to create a diverse soundtrack that is inspired directly by this incredible comic series."

Addressing the elephant in the room, Bates clarified, "Our intent is not to literally create a death metal soundtrack, but instead, to illuminate the darkest corners of each character's psyche from an authentic perspective that is thematically inherent in death metal music."

"But a soundtrack is merely a collection of songs unless it is holistically intertwined with the story teller's original work," Bates added, "With the support of DC and Loma Vista Recordings, and with the help of several artists, I'm creating a short-form animatic film series derived from Greg Capullo's original artwork for Dark Nights: Death Metal. I've invited artists on the soundtrack, and pop-culture personalities alike, to voice the characters illustrated in Scott and Greg's masterful take on classic DC characters. This has possibly never been more relevant to real life than the challenging time the world is currently experiencing."

"Broken Dreams, Inc." will be the first new song Rise Against has released since putting out their eighth album, Wolves, in 2017.